"THE BIG 3"- Fans react as HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM, KATSEYE, & ILLIT post together in a recent Instagram update

On Monday, April 21, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin uploaded a new post on Instagram through her personal account, @jenaissante, which held a thread of photos. One of the threads revealed a picture of a group of girls standing in a circle with one arm stretched towards the middle while holding a peace sign.
Fans and netizens soon realized that the circle included the members of the HYBE girl groups, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE. When this photo landed on the internet, fans couldn't hold their excitement.
They were thrilled to see the three HYBE girl groups interacting and hanging out with each other. Some of the netizens even called them the "BIG THREE" girl groups of the industry. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"THE BIG 3"
"4th gen leaders, 5th gen leaders and global leaders are maximising their joint slay!" said a fan on X.
"Holy trinity of hybe girl groups," added another fan.
"love when talented and pretty women support each other," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens shared their excitement about the HYBE girl group's interaction with one another.
"i need these 3 groups to film content together" stated a fan
"they are such a girl’s girl, oh.. we love women supporting women," added an X user.
"All my favorite girls in one frame is crazy," said a netizen.
"this means so much to me you guys don’t get it," commented another X user.
All you need to know about the three HYBE girl groups, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT
KATSEYE is a global girl group housed under HYBE Labels and Geffen Records. The group debuted in 2023 through the reality survival show, Dream Academy, held through a collaboration between the two agencies, and it holds six members, namely, Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae.
The group made their debut with the single, Debut, and rolled out another internet-breaking track, Touch, which soon propelled KATSEYE to fame. On the other hand, LE SSERAFIM is a five-piece K-pop girl group consisting of the members Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, that debuted in 2022. They are housed under the subsidiary of HYBE called Source Music.
Following LE SSERAFIM's debut with their first EP, Fearless. The K-pop girl group rolled out several other tracks that dominated the internet. Some of these famous songs include ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN, Perfect Night, HOT, and more. Lastly, ILLIT is the latest K-pop girl group to make their debut under HYBE Labels.
They were formed through the reality audition program conducted by HYBE and JTBC Corporation called R U Next?. Following the show's conclusion, the final five winners, Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, now make up the lineup of ILLIT. The group debuted in 2024 with their first EP, Super Real Me, and soon grew famous for their track, Magnetic.
Given that all three groups have made a significant impact in the music industry, fans and netizens were beyond thrilled to see the three HYBE girl groups interact and support one another.