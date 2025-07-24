15 Best South Park episodes to watch after season 27 premiere featuring Trump goes viral

South Park continues to engage viewers with its memorable characters and bold, satirical humour. The animated show has delivered several episodes over its long run. However, the season 27 premiere, featuring Trump, has garnered attention on various social media platforms. Viewers developed more curiosity to look out for classic episodes to experience the show's brilliance.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have crafted narratives that are relevant even today. The series addresses social issues with wit and humor. Each episode offers different perspectives on recent events and various cultural phenomena.

From political commentary to celebrity parodies, South Park never hesitates to deliver controversy. The show has built a consistent fan base through its continued quality storytelling. These specific episodes exemplify the best of what South Park has to offer. They present a variety of comedic approaches and seasons. Fans can expect witty writing and memorable sequences throughout each selection.

15 Best South Park episodes to watch, followed by Trump getting viral in season 27

1) The Death of Eric Cartman (season 9, episode 6)

This episode stands as the epitome of South Park craft. Cartman consumes all the KFC chicken skin before his pals arrive. As punishment, the boys ignore his presence entirely. This leads Cartman to believe that he has died and become a ghost. Although the twist is that only Butters can see him, this leads to various comedic misunderstandings.

This episode seamlessly blends absurd comedy and character arc, engaging the audience effectively. Cartman tries to correct his past wrongdoings. Meanwhile, Butters encounters traumatic medical tests from his worried parents. The narrative showcases the series's ability to blend dark comedy with heart.

2) Scott Tenorman Must Die (season 5, episode 4)

South Park served one of its most surprising episodes with this narrative. Scott Tenorman tricks Cartman into purchasing his hair from private parts for money.

Cartman embarks on a vengeful journey against the older boy, and his plans become increasingly disturbing and complicated. The episode builds tension through various failed attempts.

The final twist becomes one of the show's most memorable moments. Radiohead makes a guest appearance as themselves, and Cartman establishes his image of going to extremes in this episode.

3) Casa Bonita (season 7, episode 11)

In this episode, Kyle decides to invite some friends over to Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant. Cartman learns about it and desperately wishes to join the group plan. He goes on to convince Butters that Earth will be destroyed by a meteor and hides Butters in an underground shelter.

The lies become more complex as time passes, and Butters ends up believing that civilization has come to an end. The episode showcases Cartman's skills and manipulation perfectly. South Park employs the premise to explore the dynamics of friendship.

4) Make Love Not Warcraft (season 10, episode 8)

South Park addressed online gaming culture in this Emmy-winning episode. The boys become obsessed with World of Warcraft. A skilled player continues to intimidate other gamers, and the main characters need to level up to defeat him.

Therefore, they end up spending months playing without exercise or breaks. The animation pattern changes to reflect their gaming obsession. The episode features real Warcraft gameplay footage, and this instalment perfectly captures the extreme effects of gaming culture.

5) Good Times with Weapons (season 8, episode 1)

The boys buy ninja weapons at a fair and pretend to be anime characters while playing. Butters ends up getting injured by Kenny's throwing star, and the group makes attempts to hide the injury from the adults.

South Park employs anime-style during the fantastical sequences in the narrative. The episode builds a contrast between cartoon violence and actual consequences. The boys' parents end up worrying about actual violence and nudity, and this theme reflects common media censorship concerns effectively.

6) Imaginationland (season 11, episodes 10-12)

This three-part narrative represents South Park at its most innovative. Kyle bets Cartman about the existence of leprechauns. The boys discover a portal to Imaginationland, which is the fictional character's habitat.

Suddenly, terrorists show up, and they attack and release evil characters. The storyline parodies various shows and movies. The government officials become more involved in the crisis. South Park explores the power of creativity and imagination through this episode. The episode ended up winning an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

7) Cartmanland (season 5, episode 6)

Cartman inherits money and purchases an amusement park, and he stops everyone else from enjoying that place. The park ultimately requires employees to operate properly, and Cartman reluctantly allows some workers into his paradise.

Business costs quickly reach beyond his inheritance. This episode explores themes of selfishness and greed. Kyle questions his fate as he witnesses Cartman's success. South Park delivers a satisfying ending to the episode.

8) Butters' Very Own Episode (season 5, episode 14)

Through this episode of South Park, Butters gets his own spotlight. The innocent boy prepares for his parents' anniversary dinner. He finds out his father's hidden secret life by accident, and his mother tries to murder him after learning the truth.

This episode brilliantly parodies 1950s family sitcoms. Several dark themes contrast with Butters' vibrant personality. Media manipulation becomes a crucial plot element. This instalment depicts the series's range beyond the main characters.

9) AWESOM-O (season 8, episode 5)

In this episode, Cartman disguises himself as a robot friend. He tricks Butters into spilling his embarrassing secrets. The plan backfires when Butters says things that could be used as blackmail material.

They travel to Hollywood for movie pitches, which require Cartman to maintain his robot persona at all times. The military wants to weaponize the fake robot. South Park utilizes friendship as a satirical device in this episode. Additionally, the cardboard costume ultimately becomes iconic imagery.

10) Tsst (season 10, episode 7)

In this particular episode, Cartman's mother seeks help to control her son's behavior. Many experts attempt to heal the troublesome boy, and Milan's Dog succeeds for a short period of time. This episode parodies reality TV shows on parenting. Cartman manipulates most people in authority with ease.

South Park explores the challenges of parenting through dark humor. The psychological warfare remains engaging throughout.

11) Fishsticks (season 13, episode 5)

This episode focuses on Jimmy creating a simple joke about fish sticks. Everyone finds this joke funny except Kanye West. Cartman truly steals credit for the humorous creation.

Kanye is portrayed as increasingly irritated and paranoid in this episode. South Park targets the self-importance and ego of celebrities. The episode aired the actual Kanye controversies. Comedy Central ended up repeating this episode several times, and the fishsticks joke became a part of internet culture.

12) The Return of the Fellowship (season 6, episode 13)

This episode of South Park is dedicated to the parodies of the Lord of the Rings movies. The boys accidentally rent adult entertainment instead. This leads to Butters accidentally watching inappropriate content.

The parents panic and try to protect their children's innocence. The episode explores the themes of censorship and media influence. The fantasy adventure elements blend seamlessly with comedy. Butter's reaction to the storyline provides the episode's emotional depth.

13) Night of the Living Homeless (season 11, episode 7)

In this episode, Kyle's charitable donation triggers a homeless invasion. The displaced individuals often behave like zombies from movies. South Park also addresses homelessness through a parody of horror.

The town employs extreme solutions to this problem, which makes the social commentary engaging, along with the inclusion of supernatural elements. The episode raises questions about society's treatment of vulnerable individuals.

14) Grounded Vindaloop (season 18, episode 7)

This episode focuses on virtual reality technology. Cartman pranks with fake VR equipment. The storyline sheds light on the reality versus perception debate. South Park predicts the potential psychological effects of virtual reality. Additionally, call center frustrations provide an extra layer of comedy. The twist ending completely upends viewers' expectations.

15) Black Friday (season 17, episode 7)

South Park featured a three-part Game of Thrones parody. The town's children end up getting divided due to console wars. In this episode, PlayStation and Xbox fans battle for supremacy.

The episode satirizes consumer culture and shows Black Friday shopping turning into actual warfare. The medieval fantasy factors increase the comedy factor, and the narrative continues successfully across various episodes.

These South Park episodes represent the series's peak in a satirical manner. Each storyline offers a unique perspective on culture and society. The series's ability to blend commentary and humor remains unmatched.

