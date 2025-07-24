Wednesday season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday season 2 is a Netflix exclusive supernatural mystery series. The show’s second season will be released in two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on August 6, 2025, and will be followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025.

Ad

The show follows Wednesday Adams as she re-joins Nevermore Academy for her second semester, this time haunted by visions of her roommate Enid’s death. Wednesday season 2 has been eagerly anticipated by fans, especially after the series earned a cult following thanks to the first season becoming a Netflix superhit.

It became the streaming giant’s most viewed original series ever, outdoing Stranger Things, Dahmer, and even Bridgerton. Wednesday’s executive producer Jenna Ortega reprises her Emmy-nominated role as the titular character and stars alongside Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán.

Ad

Trending

New cast members include Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, among others. Furthermore, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that there could be more Addams family members, but never confirmed who.

When and where will Wednesday season 2 be released?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts exclusively on Netflix. Part 1 will premiere on August 6, 2025, while Part 2 will be released approximately a month later, on September 3, 2025. The complete eight-episode series will be released across two parts. Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates

Ad

Episode 1: TBA (August 6, 2025)

Episode 2: TBA (August 6, 2025)

Episode 3: TBA (August 6, 2025)

Episode 4: TBA (August 6, 2025)

Episode 5: TBA (September 3, 2025)

Episode 6: TBA (September 3, 2025)

Episode 7: TBA (September 3, 2025)

Episode 8: TBA (September 3, 2025)

A paid subscription to Netflix is required to access Wednesday season 2. Netflix offers three types of subscriptions: Standard with ads at $6.99 per month, Standard at $15.49 per month, or Premium at $22.99 per month.

All cast members in Wednesday season 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As mentioned, Wednesday season 2 consists of an impressive cast list led by Emmy-nominated star Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character Wednesday Addams. She is also the series’ executive producer and is joined by a strong supporting cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. Here is a full list of the actors:

Ad

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams

Joy Sunday as Bianca

Emma Myers as Enid

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene

Georgie Farmer as Ajax

Hunter Doohan as Tyler

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Steve Buscemi

Billie Piper

Evie Templeton

Owen Painter

Noah B. Taylor

As per various reports, Wednesday season 2 will also feature guest appearances from Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga, among others.

What to expect from Wednesday season 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

First released in November 2022, Wednesday immediately established itself as a Netflix hit for various reasons, including lead actor Jenna Ortega’s performance as the titular character. The show soon became the most-watched English-language Netflix series, earning a catalogue of award nominations, including two Golden Globes.

Ad

It has since been renewed for a second and third season, with Wednesday season 2 set to premiere in 2025 across two parts. The second season follows Wednesday Addams yet again as she returns to Nevermore Academy for another year of schooling, but this time, she’s haunted by visions.

These disturbing visions showcase her roommate Enid’s death, and Wednesday is determined to try to stop that from happening. However, things are complicated by the fact that she has mysteriously developed black, ink-like tears, which alarm her mother, Morticia. It means that Wednesday faces even more problems with new supernatural powers and mysteries throughout the season.

Ad

With the help of Principal Barry Dort and her family, she tracks down serial killers, but her relationship with her mother becomes more complicated as things progress. Morticia is worried that history may repeat itself as Wednesday’s psychic abilities grow stronger by the minute.

However, by the season finale, Wednesday is forced to confront her visions and new threats to Nevermore Academy that remained shrouded until the very end.

Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 premiering on August 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More