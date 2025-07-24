Wednesday season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday season 2 is a Netflix exclusive supernatural mystery series. The show’s second season will be released in two parts, with Part 1 set to premiere on August 6, 2025, and will be followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025.
The show follows Wednesday Adams as she re-joins Nevermore Academy for her second semester, this time haunted by visions of her roommate Enid’s death. Wednesday season 2 has been eagerly anticipated by fans, especially after the series earned a cult following thanks to the first season becoming a Netflix superhit.
It became the streaming giant’s most viewed original series ever, outdoing Stranger Things, Dahmer, and even Bridgerton. Wednesday’s executive producer Jenna Ortega reprises her Emmy-nominated role as the titular character and stars alongside Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán.
New cast members include Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, among others. Furthermore, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that there could be more Addams family members, but never confirmed who.
When and where will Wednesday season 2 be released?
Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts exclusively on Netflix. Part 1 will premiere on August 6, 2025, while Part 2 will be released approximately a month later, on September 3, 2025. The complete eight-episode series will be released across two parts. Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates
- Episode 1: TBA (August 6, 2025)
- Episode 2: TBA (August 6, 2025)
- Episode 3: TBA (August 6, 2025)
- Episode 4: TBA (August 6, 2025)
- Episode 5: TBA (September 3, 2025)
- Episode 6: TBA (September 3, 2025)
- Episode 7: TBA (September 3, 2025)
- Episode 8: TBA (September 3, 2025)
A paid subscription to Netflix is required to access Wednesday season 2. Netflix offers three types of subscriptions: Standard with ads at $6.99 per month, Standard at $15.49 per month, or Premium at $22.99 per month.
All cast members in Wednesday season 2
As mentioned, Wednesday season 2 consists of an impressive cast list led by Emmy-nominated star Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character Wednesday Addams. She is also the series’ executive producer and is joined by a strong supporting cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. Here is a full list of the actors:
- Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
- Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams
- Joy Sunday as Bianca
- Emma Myers as Enid
- Moosa Mostafa as Eugene
- Georgie Farmer as Ajax
- Hunter Doohan as Tyler
- Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams
- Steve Buscemi
- Billie Piper
- Evie Templeton
- Owen Painter
- Noah B. Taylor
As per various reports, Wednesday season 2 will also feature guest appearances from Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga, among others.
What to expect from Wednesday season 2
First released in November 2022, Wednesday immediately established itself as a Netflix hit for various reasons, including lead actor Jenna Ortega’s performance as the titular character. The show soon became the most-watched English-language Netflix series, earning a catalogue of award nominations, including two Golden Globes.
It has since been renewed for a second and third season, with Wednesday season 2 set to premiere in 2025 across two parts. The second season follows Wednesday Addams yet again as she returns to Nevermore Academy for another year of schooling, but this time, she’s haunted by visions.
These disturbing visions showcase her roommate Enid’s death, and Wednesday is determined to try to stop that from happening. However, things are complicated by the fact that she has mysteriously developed black, ink-like tears, which alarm her mother, Morticia. It means that Wednesday faces even more problems with new supernatural powers and mysteries throughout the season.
With the help of Principal Barry Dort and her family, she tracks down serial killers, but her relationship with her mother becomes more complicated as things progress. Morticia is worried that history may repeat itself as Wednesday’s psychic abilities grow stronger by the minute.
However, by the season finale, Wednesday is forced to confront her visions and new threats to Nevermore Academy that remained shrouded until the very end.
Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 premiering on August 6, 2025.