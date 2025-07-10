Is Lady Gaga in Wednesday season 2? Details explored

Wednesday season 2 marks the return of the titular protagonist Wednesday Addams to the Nevermore Academy after her adventurous experience shown in season 1. Set to release on August 6, 2025, the updates released so far indicate that the lead character's biggest challenge this season would be to protect her best friend, Enid, with death looming over the latter.

Ad

The new season features Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hunter Doohan, and more. New actors joining this season include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Owen Painter, and more. With different cast members set to bring new twists and mysteries to the plot, it was officially confirmed in May 2025 that Lady Gaga will join Wednesday season 2 for a cameo role.

Lady Gaga will be one of the cast members in Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga at MAYHEM On The Beach: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image via Getty)

On May 31, 2025, at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live event, Netflix officially unveiled the news that Lady Gaga will be making a guest appearance in Wednesday season 2.

Ad

Trending

Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Rosaline Rotwood in the series, who is one of the teaching faculties at the Nevermore Academy, the academic institution for outcasts where the titular character studies. Netflix released a brief description of her character, which states:

"Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

The renowned singer, songwriter, and actress was also present at the Netflix event when her appearance in the upcoming season was announced. Making the occasion special, the actress performed her songs Zombieboy, Bloody Mary, and Abracadabra. It was also reported that one of her original songs will be included in the soundtrack for season 2.

Ad

Known for her roles in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), House of Gucci (2021), A Star Is Born (2018), and more, Lady Gaga's upcoming appearance in the popular Netflix show will bring a unique side of the actress to the screen.

Who are the other cast members appearing in Wednesday season 2?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Traversing through the mysterious visions, dark secrets, and approaching obstacles, Wednesday has a lot on her plate in season 2. Jenna Ortega played the lead character in season 1 and is set to reprise her fan-favorite role this season.

Ad

Along with Jenna, several other cast members will come back to Wednesday's spooky and mystic world in the upcoming season. Some of the returning characters that viewers will see this season include Enid (Emma Myers), Tyler (Hunter Doohan), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Bianca (Joy Sunday), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Thing (Victor Dorobantu), and more.

Several new characters will be introduced in the new season, played by varied actors such as Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Noah Taylor, Owen Painter, Evie Templeton, and more. Like Lady Gaga, stars such as Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suatamo, and more will appear as guests in season 2.

Ad

Wednesday season 2 will release this August exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More