Wednesday season 2 trailer release: What is Wednesday's dark vision of Enid all about?

Wednesday season 2 is set to take Wednesday Addams and the viewers back to the Nevermore Academy for another adventure. The official trailer for season 2 has been unveiled, and things do not look any easier for Wednesday this time either.

Ad

Following her return to Nevermore Academy with a heroic welcome, the trailer reveals that Wednesday has a vision in which Enid says she died because of the former's fault. Subsequently, Wednesday must do all she can and learn all about her family's secrets to save Enid.

From discovering hidden truths about her family to protecting her friends, the trailer hints at many changes awaiting Wednesday in the new year at the academy.

Ad

Trending

Wednesday season 2 trailer release: How does Wednesday's dark vision become her enemy for the season?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 is around the corner, ready to welcome the titular character back for another eventful year at Nevermore Academy. The new trailer of season 2 gives major hints of what the audience can expect this time.

Ad

The trailer begins with the titular character's return to the academy. After her experiences in the previous season, the protagonist mentioned that the return felt like coming back to a crime scene, fully aware of where all the "dead bodies are buried." Becoming a 'savior' of the academy, she gains a fan following upon her return.

However, an unexpected challenge knocks on Wednesday's door in the form of a dark psychic vision. The lead sees that Enid meets her end, and she is responsible for her best friend's fate.

Ad

A morbid-looking Enid also appears in the vision, charging at the titular character for making her die. Whether it is a mysterious premonition or some dark forces toying with her, it is clear that this vision becomes the center of all her problems this season.

From black tears to effects on her abilities, the vision alerts the protagonist that her biggest challenge this year would be to protect Enid at all costs.

Ad

Dark secrets of the Addams family lie ahead in season 2

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

While the vision jolts up Wednesday, her discussion about the situation with her mother, Morticia, hints that there is more to the family than meets the eye. Moriticia mentions in the trailer that she would not let the happenings of the past repeat, indicating that the vision might have strong connections to the Addams family itself.

Ad

Finding the truth behind the complex secrets of her family is her priority this season, as she mentions in the trailer:

"Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid. Or die trying."

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the new character appearing in the show, Grandmama Hester Frump. Her strong attitude and demeanor further indicate that this season will unravel the unknown about the Addams family. With some new and returning characters, the lead will face the impending challenges in her thrilling and unique style to save Enid.

Ad

When will Wednesday season 2 premiere?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

After the release of season 1 in 2022, the popular Netflix show will return to the platform after three years. The series is set to continue the titular lead's journey, but new twists, challenges, characters, and backdrops will set the new season apart.

Ad

Wednesday season 2 will exclusively release on Netflix in two parts. Part I will release on August 6, 2025, and Part II will be out on the platform on September 3, 2025.

The official description of the season is as follows:

"Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Ad

Miles Millar and Alfred Gough came back as the showrunners for the new season. Jenna Ortega plays the lead role, alongside other actors in the series such as Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Victor Dorobantu, Joanna Lumley, and more.

Wednesday season 2 will release on August 6, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More