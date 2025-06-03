What happened to Haley Joel Osment? Judge orders the ‘Wednesday’ season 2 actor to attend 3 AA meetings per week following arrest 

Haley Joel Osment, known for his role in Netflix’s Wednesday season 2, was arrested on April 8 at the Mammoth Lakes ski lodge. According to an exclusive report from PEOPLE, the actor was charged with public intoxication and felony possession of a controlled substance. A California judge ruled on June 2 that he must now attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week for six months following his April arrest.

During his arraignment in June, he was placed in a one-year diversion program that requires strict compliance: thrice-weekly AA sessions, biweekly therapy appointments, and adherence to all laws. The Mono County district attorney opposed the diversion due to Haley Joel Osment’s prior DUI conviction and his use of racial slurs against a police officer during the arrest.

Haley Osment with sister Emily Osment (Image via Instagram/@hjosment)

Despite this, the judge approved the rehabilitation-focused terms. If completed successfully by January 5, 2026, when his next court review occurs, all charges will be dismissed. Failure to comply reinstates criminal proceedings.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Haley Joel Osment publicly apologized on April 17 for his "disgraceful language" during the incident, calling his behavior "horrifying."

"I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner," he said.

He cited recent personal struggles, including losing his Altadena home in January’s Eaton Fire, as contributing to a "low emotional place." This isn’t his first legal issue, as per PEOPLE: In 2006, he pleaded no contest to DUI and marijuana possession after a car crash, receiving three years’ probation. In 2018, police intervened during a public altercation he had at Las Vegas’ McCarran Airport.

Court-ordered rehabilitation program for Haley Joel Osment: Structured support for sobriety

From Haley Osment's arrest to accountability: Navigating legal consequences - Source: Getty

The diversion program granted to Haley Joel Osment prioritizes treatment over punishment. His requirements: 36 AA meetings and 52 therapy sessions over six months, aiming to address behavioral patterns. The actor’s April apology acknowledged alcohol’s role in his arrest, stating the racial slurs occurred during a "blackout" he couldn’t initially recall.

"What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage. I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake," he told PEOPLE.

Legal pushback highlighted Haley Joel Osment’s history. As per a PEOPLE report, the DA cited his 2006 misdemeanor DUI, where he crashed his vehicle while intoxicated at 18, and the 2018 airport disturbance.

Still, the court emphasized rehabilitation, noting successful diversion completion would expunge the April charges. This outcome contrasts with potential penalties for his booked offenses: up to three years for controlled substance possession and six months for public intoxication under California law.

The actor’s personal challenges contextualize but don’t excuse his actions, as he stressed in his statement. Losing his home months before the arrest compounded his emotional strain, though he clarified it didn’t justify his conduct. Moving forward, Haley Osment’s compliance will be monitored through mandated progress reports until the January 2026 review.

Haley Joel Osment’s legal process now hinges on his adherence to the structured plan laid out by the court.

