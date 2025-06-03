"Bros too goated": GEN V’s latest teaser featuring The Deep is blowing up across The Boys fandom

Prime Video recently dropped the teaser trailer for the much-awaited season 2 of GEN V. The satirical superhero series is a spinoff of the globally popular show The Boys, and is based on the graphic novel We Gotta Go Now by Darick Robertson, Garth Ennis, and John Higgins.
The teaser gave a glimpse of the action and drama that will unfold at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. However, the brief appearance of The Deep in the clip has fans excited. Immediately after the launch of the teaser trailer, fans took to social media to express their excitement.
Commenting on an X post, one user compared The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, to DC's Aquaman. He wrote,
"Bros too goated, at this point he’s Aquaman frrr."
Another fan shared, "First look at The Deep in ‘GEN V’ Season 2 has surfaced! The Boys universe just keeps getting deeper..."
"We really got Sith Lord The Deep in Gen V Season 2. It’s going to be a great one…" shared another.
Fans of the series are also demanding a different approach to the character than in the original series. One person shared,
"the deep PLEASE be threatening and cool in Gen V and not a total loser again PLEASE!!!!"
Another wrote, "I think it would be funny as hell if Deep just locked tf in for Gen V and the finale of The Boys."
Fans have also been sharing their theories about The Deep's role in the series.
"my theory for the deep's role in gen v is that he's running the fight club. a cult only makes sense if he didn't write a book about escaping one. i get the hypocrisy of running/joining another one fits him, but writing-wise it wouldn't make sense for them to use the trope again," shared one fan.
"My personal theory on The Deep in Gen V: As an alumni of Godolkin , he's still a part of some weird fraternity type thing and is leading an initiation for new recruits. It tracks with him being immature and seeking literally any small source of power to boost his ego." Shared another.
When will GEN V season 2 be released?
The second season will be released on September 17, 2025. It will consist of eight episodes, with the first three releasing together on the premiere. The remaining episodes will drop every week on Wednesday till October 22, 2025.
Besides Chace Crawford, the season will feature Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher. The remaining cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn in prominent roles.
Here's the official synopsis by Prime Video:
"From the world of The Boys comes a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes. These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming films and TV shows on Prime Video.