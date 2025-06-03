How many episodes are there in Clarkson's Farm? Episode count and more

Clarkson's Farm is a british documentary series available on Amazon Prime Video. It first premiered on 11 June 2021. As of June 2025, there are four seasons and a total of 30 episodes. Season 4 includes eight episodes, with the first four released on 23 May 2025, followed by two on 30 May, and the final two on 6 June 2025.

The show follows Jeremy Clarkson as he manages the 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Initially unfamiliar with farming, Clarkson attempts to run the operation himself, encountering multiple challenges. The series provides an inside look at farming in the UK, covering topics from agricultural regulations to seasonal planning and livestock care.

Over time, the program has built a large viewership and gained attention for addressing the realities of farming in Britain, while featuring Clarkson's candid reactions to its various trials.

Series structure and schedule of Clarkson's Farm

Kaleb Cooper, a standout presence in the show, helps run the daily farm operations and brings local expertise to the series. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Season 4 includes eight episodes.Clarkson's Farm season 4 follows a batch release schedule:

Episodes 1–4: Released on 23 May 2025

Episodes 5–6: Released on 30 May 2025

Episodes 7–8: Scheduled for 6 June 2025

Episodes are released on Fridays, usually at 1 a.m. BST. This staggered release format allows for viewer anticipation and weekly engagement. Each episode typically runs between 40 and 60 minutes.

Clarkson's Farm was developed by Expectation Entertainment and Con Dao Productions in collaboration with Amazon Studios. The fourth season continues the show's approach of combining seasonal farming operations with long-term business goals, such as the establishment of new ventures like the farm shop, a restaurant, and in the latest season, a countryside pub.

The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In the UK, a Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, which includes access to Prime Video. A standalone Prime Video subscription is available for £5.99 per month. Clarkson's Farm is not offered on other platforms.

Cast and characters in Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm showcases the couple managing farm duties and business operations while taking on projects like opening a pub. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The main cast of Clarkson's Farm includes:

Jeremy Clarkson – owner of Diddly Squat Farm and series narrator

Kaleb Cooper – farmhand and technical advisor on machinery and operations

Lisa Hogan – Clarkson’s partner, manages the farm shop

Charlie Ireland – land agent and agronomist, advises on regulation and finance

Gerald Cooper – head of security and stone wall expert with decades of experience

Harriet Cowan – nurse and farmer, joins in Season 4 during Kaleb’s absence

Other recurring cast members include veterinarians, chefs, local farmers, and builders who contribute to individual projects across seasons. Some notable names featured include Alan Townsend, the head builder for multiple construction projects; Dilwyn Evans, a veterinarian; and Andrew Cato, an organic crop farmer who introduces regenerative farming methods to the farm.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 also includes appearances by Richard Hammond, Piers Morgan, and James Blunt in uncredited roles during Clarkson’s pub-buying journey.

Plot overview and expectations from Clarkson's Farm

The series follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to manage Diddly Squat Farm after the retirement of its previous farmer. With no prior farming experience, Clarkson documents his journey navigating crop production, livestock care, and the complexities of local regulations. Over the seasons, the show explores multiple ventures on the farm, including the setup of a farm shop, a restaurant, and more recently, a pub.

In Clarkson's Farm eason 4, Kaleb Cooper takes time off for a nationwide tour, leading Clarkson to bring in Harriet Cowan for support. The season highlights Clarkson’s efforts to acquire and renovate a pub while continuing routine farming work. He encounters issues such as weather disruptions, equipment failures, planning permission hurdles, and livestock-related challenges. The farm also begins exploring regenerative farming practices and GPS-controlled livestock management.

New agricultural tools and environmental initiatives are also introduced in the latest season. Clarkson experiments with planting willow trees intended for cricket bat production and uses goats with GPS collars to manage overgrown areas. The show also features the introduction of new livestock, such as a homosexual bull named Endgame and newly acquired cattle, as part of Clarkson’s efforts to diversify farm operations. Each step in the process is impacted by seasonal weather, council regulations, and unexpected setbacks, giving viewers a grounded view of farm management in the United Kingdom.

Clarkson's Farm continues to provide insight into British agriculture, touching on economic pressures, environmental challenges, and administrative hurdles. The series is filmed in real-time at Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, showcasing multi-season agricultural cycles and decision-making processes. A fifth season has been confirmed and is currently in production. Upcoming episodes are expected to further explore the long-term impact of Clarkson's strategies and developments on the farm.

