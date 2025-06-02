Liam Payne's last project is finally set to release on Netflix. Yes, the late singer-songwriter will serve as a judge and mentor on Netflix’s talent competition Building the Band, his final project before his demise on October 16, 2024. The first look of the show was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event on May 31, 2025, by host AJ McLean.

"It is unlike anything you have ever seen before, trust me." he said.

Liam Payne joined judges Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland in guiding singers who form bands "without ever seeing each other," relying solely on musical chemistry. The filming for the show took place during the summer of 2024 in the UK, months before Payne’s death at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires.

The host and judge's panel of Netflix's Building the Band (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The former One Direction member died from "polytrauma" after a hotel balcony fall, as per a People report. Netflix confirmed on May 14, 2025, that the show would air as scheduled, featuring Payne's posthumous appearance.

A source cited by People noted that Payne had "no behavioral issues" during the production of the show. They further stated that he was "so fulfilled" that he wanted to continue working with contestants afterward.

The teaser of Building the Band shows singers auditioning in isolation booths, discussing band dynamics, with one participant stating:

"I have a specific kind of group in my head" a singer said.

Contestants selected members via voice-style button presses after hearing each other's performances.

The synopsis of the show emphasized:

"All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play?"

Building the Band's production details and tribute plans for Liam Payne

Honoring a judge’s legacy in unscripted television - Source: Getty

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, published on January 30, 2025, Netflix executives and producers coordinated closely with Liam Payne’s family following his death. Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Nonfiction Series, confirmed ongoing discussions about handling Payne’s appearances during a May 2025 special presentation.

Although unconfirmed, potential tributes include dedications by co-judges or host AJ McLean in the opening episode, according to the same outlet.

McLean had previously honored Payne at 90s Con in March 2025, as per a report by People on May 16, 2025.

"The very last thing Liam did was work on this amazing TV show... We’re dedicating the show to him. I got to really know him... we had very similar life experiences, both in sobriety and out" McLean said.

Following Liam Payne’s death, AJ McLean shared a tribute in an Instagram post, noting they "became very close almost immediately", praising his "incredible" presence.

He wrote in the post:

"We became very close almost immediately and shared so many stories , laughs, and life experiences. Gone too soon my friend. You were such a light an incredible person to be in the presence of daily while we worked together!"

The contestants of the show rehearsed together without being in any visual contact until live performances, aligning with the show’s focus on "chemistry." Netflix sources confirmed no footage alterations, preserving Liam Payne’s contributions as recorded.

Building the Band premieres in summer 2025 on Netflix. No official release date has been confirmed, however, the show was included in Netflix's 2025 slate.

