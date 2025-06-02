3 burning questions MobLand season 2 needs to answer after that season 1 ending

While there is no official confirmation on MobLand season 2, there are some questions the audiences want answered in the show's next installment. The season finale episode of Paramount Plus's crime drama show, MobLand, released on June 1, 2025, and left a couple of loose ends untied.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

First and foremost, Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, was left in a critical condition in the season 1 finale of the show after his wife, Jan, accidentally stabbed him.

Although Harry would most certainly live in MobLand season 2, as confirmed by executive producer Jez Butterworth during an interview with the New York Post published on June 1, 2025, the effect the accident would have on his physical and mental health is unknown.

In addition to Harry's fate, the audience is also curious to know about Eddie's line of action in MobLand season 2, especially after he made some shocking discoveries about his kinship in season 1. People are also eager to see more of the Harrigans and the Stevensons, as the feud between these two families is central to MobLand's plot.

3 questions that need to be addressed in MobLand season 2

Audiences are looking forward to a MobLand season 2 confirmation, especially after how things ended in season 1 of the show. The show's fans are curious to find out what happens to Harry after he was stabbed by his wife, Jan, during an altercation in the final episode of season 1 of the show.

As mentioned previously, executive producer Jez Butterworth, during his recent New York Post conversation, has confirmed that Harry will be kept alive in the show's universe. Talking about the same, he said,

“I mean, if you think about it, ‘is Harry dead? No. We’re not gonna – We love Harry. We love Tom.”

That said, even if he is alive, his life would undeniably undergo some changes following the incident. He might face long-term effects of the injury in terms of pain and possible disabilities. His relationship with his wife could also be severed, as she was the one who stabbed him, and there should be some resentment, irrespective of her non-intention behind the act.

Another character's fate the audience is curious to learn about in MobLand season 2 is that of Eddie. Towards the end of the season finale of MobLand season 1, his character had vanished, leaving his arc underdeveloped.

Not long ago, before his complete disappearance from the scene, Eddie had learned that Conrad Harrigan was not his grandfather and that Kevin and Bella were not his parents. The revelation is bound to trigger some reaction from him besides what is already shown. The audience is curious to find out how big or small that is.

Anson Boon, who plays Eddie in the show, in a conversation with Men's Journal on June 1, 2025, provided some insights as to what, according to him, Eddie might be up to after all the developments. He said,

"I think he is fleeing, and I think he just needs some time to be on his own. I think Eddie is thinking about his next move, because who do you trust anymore? The only person that he really thought he could definitely trust was his grandmother [Helen Mirren's Maeve] because she's always saying the right thing to him. And then he finds out he's not even blood-related to her!"

The war between the Harrigans and Stevensons is another thing that the audience is keen to explore in MobLand season 2. Season 1 of the show ended with Conrad and Maeve's arrest. The next season is likely to explore the aftermath of the event, including the changes it has on the Stevenson-Harrigan dynamic.

About the show

The official synopsis of the show encapsulates the essence of MobLand and highlights the main players of the game. It reads:

"Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide."

It also mentions:

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

While the audiences await confirmation on MobLand season 2, they can watch all episodes from the show's first season, currently available on Paramount Plus.

