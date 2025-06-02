The Great North season 5: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The Great North is an animated sitcom that premiered on Fox in January 2021. Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, it follows the story of Beef Tobin and his family, who live in the fictional town of Lone Moose in Alaska. Beef's entire life is focused on raising his four children, and his love for them is often overbearing but pure.

Ad

The Great North season 5 premiered on Fox on December 22, 2025. So far, thirteen episodes have aired, with episode 13 having aired on May 29, 2025. The episodes are available to stream on Hulu a day after their release on Fox.

Nick Offerman voices Beef Tobin, while Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla voice his kids, Judy Wolf, Ham, and Moon, respectively.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Complete cast of The Great North season 5

1) Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin

Ad

Trending

Nick Offerman at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Nick Offerman voices Beef Tenderloin Tobin, a single father of four children. He is still struggling to come to terms with his separation from his ex-wife Kathleen and acts like she died a tragic death, although she abandoned him and their children. Beef is a supportive father and sometimes worries that his children will grow apart.

Ad

Offerman gained recognition for his role as Ron Swanson in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. His performance as Ron has earned him several accolades and nominations from others. He has voiced characters in animated movies like Hotel Transylvania and the Sing film franchise. One of his most recent on-screen acting roles was in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

2) Jenny Slate as Judy Tobin

Jenny Slate at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Jenny Slate voices Beef's only daughter, Judy Trudy Tobin, in The Great North. Judy is an artistic teenager who loves her family and has a great bond with her brother Ham, whom she considers her twin, although they were born nine months apart. She aspires to explore the world beyond her hometown.

Ad

Slate first became popular for creating children's short films and book series, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. She has since appeared in several sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and Bob's Burgers. She was a cast member of the award-winning movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and has voiced characters in animated films like Zootopia and Despicable Me 3.

3) Will Forte as Wolf Tobin

Will Forte at that premiere for Netflix's The Four Seasons (Image via Getty)

Will Forte voices the character, Wolf Giggles Tobin, Beef's oldest son. Wolf is an optimistic young man who aims to make his father proud, but often ends up doing the wrong thing. He is married to Honeybee, who shifted from Fresno, California, to Lone Moose after they fell in love.

Ad

Forte worked as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live for eight years. He also created and starred in the sitcom, The Last Man on Earth, which earned him three Emmy nominations. He has also done voice work for animated projects like The Lego Movie films and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Also read: Does June get Hannah back in Margaret Atwood's novel, The Handmaid's Tale? Explained

4) Paul Rust as Ham Tobin

Ad

Paul Rust (Image via Instagram/@paulrust)

Paul Rust voices Ham Piercebrosnan Tobin, Beef's openly gay middle son. Ham is close with his 'Alaskan twin' sister, Judy, and the siblings often embark together on creative endeavors. He is good at baking, which leads him to covertly take over the position of the town's 'cake lady'.

Ad

Best-known as a stand-up and sketch comedian, Rust is a member of the sketch comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles. He has appeared in movies like Inglourious Basterds and Paper Heart, and also played the lead role in the comedy film I Love You, Beth Cooper.

Also rad: Ben Stiller just hinted that the Severance universe might be expanding with spin-offs

Supporting cast members of The Great North season 5

Ad

A still from The Great North (Image via Hulu)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others voice different characters in The Great North. Here is a list of the actors an the characters they play:

Ad

Dulcé Sloan as Honeybee Shaw-Tobin

Aparna Nancherla as Moon Tobin

Megan Mullally as Alyson Lefebvrere

David Herman as Santiago Carpaccio

Brooke Dillman as Zoya

Andy Daly as Cheesecake

Ron Funches as Jerry Shaw

Alanis Morissette as herself

John Early as Henry

Jane Lynch as Aunt Dirt

Martha Kelly as Bethany

Aloysius Hootch as Delmer

Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Golovkin

The Great North is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More