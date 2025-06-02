Ben Stiller just hinted that the Severance universe might be expanding with spin-offs

Severance premiered on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes in February 2022 and quickly became one of the most acclaimed sci-fi shows ever. Three years later, it returned for a second season, which wrapped up in March 2025.

Season 1 holds a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 follows closely behind with an impressive 95%. While fans are eagerly waiting to find out what is next for the mind-bending show, director and executive producer Ben Stiller has given them more to hope for.

In an interview with Variety published on May 29, 2025, Stiller was asked if he views Severance as a franchise with spin-off shows. He replied:

"There are two specific ideas — that I won’t tell you — that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas."

When asked at what stage of development the spin-offs were currently at, Stiller said:

"They are nascent."

As far as the show's expansion into other popular media is concerned, The Night at the Museum actor has also expressed interest in a video game. He said it would "be great to have a 'Severance' video game." Executive producer and star Adam Scott agreed, saying:

"I think it lends itself to one."

Additionally, Stiller and Scott are also interested in developing merchandise such as Lumon keyboards, so long as it feels "bespoke and specific to the show." So, fans have plenty to look forward to besides the third season of Severance.

The wait for Severance season 3 will be shorter

One of the biggest reasons for the delay in the release of Severance season 2 was the SAG-AFTRA strike. So, fans had to wait for three long years before they could get the latest season. The show was renewed for a third season shortly after season 2 concluded.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 21, 2025, Dan Erickson, who has served as creator, writer, and executive producer on the show, stated that the wait for season 3 will be shorter than the one between seasons 1 and 2.

"I would love to finish the show before I'm 70. I would hope that season 3 comes sooner," Erickson said.

Erickson explained that the first season faced a similar delay in production due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the difference was that the audience was not yet aware of the show and was not eagerly waiting in anticipation.

Dan Erickson also noted that while the creators were able to continue working during the lockdown, the strikes brought the writing process to a complete halt. This was helpful in a way because it gave him a fresh perspective on certain elements of the show, which he tweaked once the strikes were over.

"But having said that, having done it twice now, there is more of a sense of understanding procedurally what works and how to streamline it, so our goal is never to draw out people's pain for three years. And I hope that we don't have to do that again," Erickson concluded.

The Variety article stated that the writers' room is already developing the script for season 3 in Los Angeles, with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott popping their heads in sporadically.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

