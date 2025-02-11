Where is Severance season 2 episode 4 filmed? Production details and more

Severance season 2 is in full swing on Apple TV+, and the fourth episode of this new season was recently released. The landscape and visuals of this latest episode are quite a departure from what the viewers have witnessed in the show so far.

The series follows employees of the biotech company Lumon Industries who had agreed to have their consciousness severed into two through a medical procedure. So, these employees have two separate personalities: 'Innie', their work personality, and 'Outie' who lives their personal lives.

Throughout the show until episode 4 of season 2, the characters are seen surrounded by the clinical white walls of the Lumon Industries building. The new episode sees the characters explore the snowy landscape of Dietan Eagan National Forest.

Reportedly, Minnewaska State Park Preserve served as the backdrop of this forest.

Where was Severance season 2 episode 4 filmed?

The new episode, Woe's Hollow of Severance season 2 makes some spine-chilling revelations and a layoff that will have a huge impact on the rest of the season.

It opens with the MDR team members, Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (John Cherry) headed for a work retreat. This activity known as the Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence (ORTBO) happens in a snowy location.

According to RadioTimes.com, the filming for this episode was done in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County, which is located two and a half hours north of New York.

Awosting Falls was the site for the waterfall-set climax. Sam’s Point, Lake Minnewaska, and Peterskill areas are reported to be key locations for some of the scenes of the episode.

Other locations for the season's filming allegedly include Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.

Meanwhile, the events that happen inside the Lumon Industries building notably take place in Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Filming in the snow-covered location for Severance season 2 was a challenge

As mesmerizing as the aesthetic of the location is in Woe's Hollow, it was a challenge for the cast and crew to hike up there and film the scenes. In an interview with Variety, production designer Jeremy Hindle said:

"We got the most mind-blowing amount of snow at the beginning of the shoot, and then it all got really hot and melted and we were shooting with zero snow."

This left the crew no option but to cover up the trees and roads with fake snow. Even that did not help much and they had to ultimately add most of it using CGI.

Luckily, on the day of the shooting of Irving's dream, it snowed well enough that they could create the desired visuals.

Britt Lower insisted they had fun while filming Severance season 2 episode 4

A still from Severance season 2 episode 4 (Image via Apple TV+)

In an interview with Express, director Ben Stiller and the cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné agreed that the filming of this episode was tough. However, Britt Lower who plays Helly in the show, said that it was a refreshing experience.

"We had so much fun filming that episode. We were in the wilderness together and it was such a breath of fresh air to go from an office with sort-of pharmaceutical lighting to just like the wide open expansiveness of nature and we had a real true wild experience."

Hiking upstate New York City with heavy camera equipment and the changing weather conditions were some challenges that the cast and crew faced while filming this episode.

Severance season 2 episode 4 is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

