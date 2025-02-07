Severance is an American sci-fi psychological thriller created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. It stars Adam Scott and follows Mark Scout, an employee at Lumon Industries who undergoes "severance", a procedure that splits his work and personal memories.

At Lumon Industries, employees undergo the procedure, splitting their consciousness into two identities: “Innie” and “Outie.” Mark (Adam Scott) oversees the Macrodata Refinement team while dealing with his defiant new colleague, Helly (Britt Lower), and questioning Lumon’s strict control.

Outside of work, his Outie grapples with personal loss and the increasing presence of Lumon’s influence in his life.

Throughout its run, Severance has featured many unforgettable quotes that contribute to the show’s themes and unsettling tone. The dialogue, often rich with hidden meanings, examines corporate control, identity, and free will.

Whether spoken by Mark, Helly, Cobel, or Irving, these lines stand out for their emotional impact and dark humor.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

10 best quotes from Severance

1) “Hell is just the product of a morbid human imagination. The bad news is whatever humans can imagine they can usually create.” (Season 1, episode 5)

Harmony Cobel (Image via Alamy)

Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), the antagonist and overseer at Lumon Industries, delivers the line, "Hell is just the product of a morbid human imagination. The bad news is whatever humans can imagine they can usually create."

She remembers this adage from her mother as she tries to understand what hell really is. The quote strengthens the central theme of Severance: that Lumon's severed workplace is a man-made hell created through technology, corporate control, and psychological manipulation.

2) “I have, of my own free accord, elected to undergo the procedure known as ‘severance.’” (Season 1, episode 1)

Mark Scott (Image via Alamy)

The line is said by Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in Severance as part of a scripted consent for the severance procedure. It strengthens Lumon’s control, as employees formally agree to have their memories split between work and personal life.

3) “Devon, I got her. Devon, she’s here. I found her. I found your child. I’m the one who found her!” (Season 1, episode 9)

Mark Scott (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Mark says this line when the innies temporarily take control of their outie bodies using the Overtime Contingency. Mark’s innie discovers Devon has a baby and tries to tell her, but his fragmented consciousness makes his words frantic and disjointed.

He exclaims this line, struggling to communicate the larger truth about Lumon before being stopped.

4) “I used to think it would take a monster to put someone in a place like that office, especially if the person was himself.” (Season 1, episode 3)

Petey says this after escaping Lumon, realizing that severance isn’t necessarily imposed by cruelty but is often chosen out of desperation. His words point out the show’s themes of control and the illusion of free will.

5) “You don’t value me. You fear me.” (Season 2, episode 1)

Harmony Cobel (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Harmony Cobel says this in Severance season 2 during a tense meeting with Helena Eagan at Lumon HQ, shortly after Helly R.'s outburst at the gala.

Cobel, a former loyal Lumon executive, criticizes Helena and upper management for fearing instead of valuing the severed employees. She suggests that Lumon sees the Innies as a threat due to their potential for rebellion.

Though confident enough to challenge Helena, Cobel knows she is on shaky ground. Having been fired, she may be trying to prove reintegration is possible to regain her position, hinting at her growing doubts about Lumon’s direction.

6) “So, is everybody the same amount of famous or is one of us like more famous than the rest?” (Season 2, episode 1)

Dylan George (Image via Alamy)

Dylan G is curious about how their actions have affected their recognition outside Lumon. His playful yet competitive nature shows his desire for validation and status among his peers.

7) “It’s not our world up there.” (Season 2, episode 1)

Irving Bailiff (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Irving utters the phrase "It's not our world up there" in Severance after his Innie gets a glimpse of the outside world. "Up there" refers to life beyond Lumon's severed floor, and by saying this, he expresses how foreign and overwhelming it feels to him.

Though the mission is successful, he is quite shaken by what he saw; he probably felt disconnected and even heartbroken. Overcome with emotion, he makes his exit without revealing more.

8) Mark W. & Ms. Huang – “Why are you a child?” / “Because of when I was born.” (Season 2, episode 1)

In the season 2 premiere of Severance, Mark W. (Bob Balaban) and the newly appointed deputy manager, Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock), participate in an icebreaker game.

During their exchange, Mark W. asks, "Why are you a child?" to which Ms. Huang responds, "Because of when I was born." This moment perfectly captures the unusual dynamics at Lumon Industries, where a much younger figure holds a position of authority.

9) “I’m your favorite perk.” (Season 2, episode 1)

Irving Bailiff (Image via Alamy)

It comes in a very emotional moment when Irving opens up to Dylan about his feelings for Burt and the pain of being separated from him. Irving tells how he doesn't want to feel this pain anymore, and hopes that if both he and Burt cease to exist, then maybe in some way they could still be together.

A very emotional Dylan tries to dissuade Irving from doing something drastic. In this tender exchange, Irving suddenly smiles and says, "I'm your favorite perk." There is a bond between the two of them, a strong friendship that he considers a very essential part of their amputated lives.

10) “A handshake is available upon request.” (Season 1, episode 2)

Harmony Cobel (Image via Apple TV)

Harmony Cobel says "A handshake is available upon request" when Mark is promoted to department head. She emphasizes Lumon's chilly and inflexible workplace by treating a handshake as something he must request rather than something that comes naturally.

Viewers can stream Severance season 2 on Apple TV+.

