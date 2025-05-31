"Worth bringing back"—Jeremy Clarkson’s show faces fan backlash after Harriet Cowan’s unexpected exit

Jeremy Clarkson's hit reality series Clarkson's Farm premiered its fourth season on May 23, 2025, on Prime Video. The latest season features a new cast member, Harriet Cowan, who steps in temporarily for Kaleb Cooper in the first three episodes of the series.

One fan of the show took to X to express their love for Harriet Cowan, demanding that she should return as a permanent cast member. They posted:

"30 minutes in and I’m calling it already Harriet is going to be massively famous and she could be worth bringing back #clarksonsfarm"

Other fans chimed in with similar comments and found Harriet Cowan to be the star of Jeremy Clarkson's show. They requested the showmakers to make her a "permanent employee."

"Just watched the first episode of Clarkson’s Farm season 4. Kaleb is away on the stage, so a new farming tv star is born. Jeremy makes everything look difficult, enter Harriet Cowan who shows him how it’s all done. As ever, excellent entertainment," said one fan.

"Harriet Cowan on Clarkson's Farm is simply fabulous :D," said one user.

"Just make Harriet a permanent employee. Between Kaleb and her, they'd be able to knock out all the farm stuff with ease and then you could focus on the pub/farm store/butcher shop. Seems like a no brainer," wrote another.

Despite the outpour of love and support, some online users were not as impressed with the latest addition to Jeremy Clarkson's show.

"I’m not in uproar over Harriet’s exit. Not gonna miss her #ClarksonsFarm," claimed one X user.

"Harriet from Clarksons farm is bloody annoying no substitute for Caleb. Staged stupid comments with no respect for Jeremy," commented another.

"How many young farmers did they interview before selecting Harriet? She’s definitely a hard worker but wants to be famous so this decision will have also been based on her social media presence, no way did Jeremy tend that farm on his own! 🤦🏼‍♀️😂," remarked one user.

Everything to know about Harriet Cowan's stint on Jeremy Clarkson's reality series

Harriet Cowan joined Jeremy Clarkson's reality series, Clarkson's Farm, as a farmhand in the premiere episode of season 4. She was hired as a temporary replacement for the farm manager, Kaleb Cooper, who was away on a nationwide tour of his one-man show, The World According to Kaleb.

Cowan hails from Derbyshire and works as a full-time nurse. The 24-year-old impressed Jeremy and the audience with her strong work ethic and efficiency while working on the Oxfordshire and Chipping Norton farms. Also, her fun rapport with Jeremy and other farmhands made her a fan-favorite among viewers at home.

However, her stint came to an end with Kaleb's return in episode 3. Viewers criticized the longtime farm manager for acting 'frosty' towards Harriet during their first meeting. Nevertheless, Harriet and Kaleb did share some happy moments together before she returned home to Derbyshire.

Her exit sparked a backlash online, with fans demanding her return to the popular series. Harriet addressed the online hate by urging her fans to be "kind" in her Instagram story.

"Please can everyone remember to be kind. We are all human and your words matter."

In May 2025, the 65-year-old Jeremy Clarkson told The Sun that he is open to bringing Harriet back in the future if the opportunity arises:

"I loved Harriet to bits and I wish her all the very best. She was fantastic to have around. But the truth is, we’ve got Kaleb, and he might go off and do Celebrity Love Island or something, and if I can’t manage, I’ll call Harriet in a heartbeat."

Clarkson's Farm premiered in June 2021 on Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson premiered his farm-centric reality series, Clarkson's Farm, in 2021. It focuses on the day-to-day management of the 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm located in the Cotswolds, which the former Top Gear presenter had purchased in 2008.

The series comprises eight episodes each installment. Season 1 premiered on June 11, 2021, and season 2 followed on February 10, 2023. Season 3 was split into two parts, which aired on May 3, 2024, and May 10, 2024. The ongoing fourth season is divided into three parts, scheduled to air between May 23 and June 6, 2025.

The series has received an overwhelmingly positive response for showcasing the intricacies of farm life in an entertaining manner. It currently holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 28 critics' reviews.

Viewers can catch up on all seasons of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video.

