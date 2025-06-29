“I had to convince my parents to let me do it”- When Jenna Ortega made her feelings clear about childhood stardom

In October 2022, Interview Magazine published a conversation between Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci, conducted via phone while they were both in Atlanta. The interview focused on Ortega’s role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday. Ortega discussed her child acting experience at the time, saying:

“I had to convince my parents to let me do it. I was always told if this was not something I wanted to do, I didn't have to be there.”

She described her passion for acting which led her to pursue it. Ricci asked about Ortega’s experience as a child actor, prompting the quote about convincing her parents.

Jenna Ortega shared the challenges of filming Wednesday and her approach to the iconic role. Other topics included her love for The Addams Family films and her time in Romania. They talked about working with Tim Burton and costume design. The duo also discussed the difficulties of location shooting.

Jenna Ortega discusses her journey to playing Wednesday

Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Jenna Ortega discussed starting her acting career as a child, inspired by watching Man on Fire with Dakota Fanning. Ricci asked what drew her to the profession, leading Ortega to say:

“I felt like I was getting away with murder in terms of, ‘I’ve tricked everyone into allowing me to be everything.’”

She made this statement to explain how acting let her explore diverse roles like an astronaut or president. She talked about her early love for the ’90s The Addams Family films, particularly Ricci’s Wednesday, which shaped her dry humor. Ortega shared auditioning for Wednesday while shooting in New Zealand. She initially hesitated to do television again, preferring film roles.

Her meeting with Tim Burton convinced her to join the project. Ricci asked how the role was presented to her, prompting Ortega to say:

“They told me that Wednesday was going to boarding school, and she got in trouble.”

She said this to describe the show’s concept, involving mystery and Wednesday’s outcast status.

Ortega discussed the challenge of reinterpreting Wednesday as a teenager without mimicking Ricci’s performance. She worked with Burton to ensure the character felt fresh.

Jenna Ortega shares challenges of filming and creative choices

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside (Image via Getty)

Jenna Ortega discussed the intense experience of filming Wednesday in Romania for eight months.

“I would call my parents every night in a panic because I felt like it was different from any job I had ever done before,” she said.

She made this statement to describe the overwhelming nature of the shoot, with little rehearsal time. She talked about facing cold showers and COVID disruptions, feeling like she survived a unique challenge. Ricci asked about creating Wednesday’s look, prompting Jenna Ortega to say:

“I told the hairdresser to just cut my hair because I think the clips are bugging [Tim].”

Ortega also discussed working with costume designer Colleen Atwood, incorporating modern elements like hoodies and creepers.

She shared the stress of multiple directors wanting different takes on Wednesday. Burton’s support helped her voice her opinions on set. She mentioned forming close bonds with Romanian crew members. The war breaking out nearby added to the chaotic filming environment.

