Who is Gomez Addams and how did he look in the comics? Origin explored ahead of Netflix's Wednesday series release

The Addams Family is set to grace our screens once more as Netflix revealed a teaser for its upcoming series, Wednesday, on August 17, 2022.

The horror comedy, which is confirmed to premiere in late 2022, is a spin-off of The Addams Family. The series will be headed by Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams, alongside Luis Guzman as her father Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother Morticia Addams.

Wednesday has been directed by Tim Burton, who is expected to lend his iconic gothic style to this popular story.

The series is a coming-of-age supernatural tale focused on the high-school years of Wednesday Addams.

While the series boasts a stacked cast and features names like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, it is Luiz Guzman's Gomez Addams has caught the attention of fans. Many of them have pointed out that he closely resembles the actual cartoon.

Here, we explore more about Guzman's character and find out what he looks like in the comics about The Addams Family.

Exploring the origins of Gomez Addams amidst first look at Netflix's Wednesday series

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia.

Luis Guzmán is Gomez.

Isaac Ordonez is Pugsley.

Jenna Ortega is...



WEDNESDAY. Teaser coming later today. Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia.Luis Guzmán is Gomez.Isaac Ordonez is Pugsley.Jenna Ortega is...WEDNESDAY. Teaser coming later today. https://t.co/NvV6xnGAze

In the 1930s, cartoonist Charles Addams created the patriarch of the Addams family for The New Yorker magazine. He had no name back then.

According to a description on Fandom, Charles' version of Gomez Addams was as grotesque as it was snobby. Short and fat in appearance, Gomez was perpetually clad in a striped suit and sported a pointy mustache with hair that was perpetually slicked back.

In a first-look image from the upcoming Netflix series, Luis Guzman is seen sporting a look similar to the original creation, leading to a flood of appreciation posts about how Guzman "looks like the *actual* OG Charles Addams Gomez!"

Abberationist 🏳️‍🌈 @Abberationist People are so used to John Astin and Raul Julia that they're so pressed with a more accurate-looking Gomez Addams played by Luis Guzman in the newest Netflix's Wednesday series. He's supposed to be unconventional and plumpy in the original drawing. People are so used to John Astin and Raul Julia that they're so pressed with a more accurate-looking Gomez Addams played by Luis Guzman in the newest Netflix's Wednesday series. He's supposed to be unconventional and plumpy in the original drawing. https://t.co/7BntXoFw2K

lana @themycira why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams https://t.co/Zp9gU6WoFs

In terms of personality, Gomez Addams comes across as being quite childish and friendly. An optimist by nature, his naivety endears him to viewers. Smoking cigars since the young age of five, Gomez was a sickly youth. Despite having studied law, he barely practices it, often quipping about how he has a perfect record since he never lost a case, but never won as well.

Gomez only came into his own and gained full confidence in himself after meeting Morticia, his wife. He is portrayed as being very passionate towards her and is often seen calling her romantic names.

spooky momma💀 @jazzalicious01 Love me like Gomez Addams or leave me alone. 🥀🖤 Love me like Gomez Addams or leave me alone. 🥀🖤 https://t.co/MsxwtJiiuh

Gomez is also ranked as the fifth richest TV character with a net worth of about $8.2 billion. Given his success, it can be estimated that the character has made much of his money by investing in stocks.

Malcolm 🤠 @frenegi Gomez Addams is truly all I could ever want in a man, and also all I could ever aspire to be Gomez Addams is truly all I could ever want in a man, and also all I could ever aspire to be https://t.co/EWzNREjOb4

The patriarch of the Addams family was not given a name when he was created by Charles Addams for The New Yorker, and the naming was done only when the 1964 television series came around. The character's name was left to actor John Astin, who was essaying the role in the series, and he eventually picked "Gomez," which ended up sticking around for all future adaptations.

Zak Wolf @wiley207 Forget Luis Guzman and Raul Julia; I still think John Astin is the best Gomez Addams! Forget Luis Guzman and Raul Julia; I still think John Astin is the best Gomez Addams! https://t.co/SZYBi0jmIM

With Luiz Guzman portraying Gomez in the upcoming Netflix original, Wednesday, fans are sure to get an exciting blend of new and old elements in the character. Given what we have seen so far, Guzman definitely looks the part, thereby making the series all the more interesting.

Wednesday is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2022.

