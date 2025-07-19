7 Sitcoms to Watch if You Loved 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become a comedy classic. The premise of the series follows five helpless friends who run a bar in Philadelphia. They devise a plan to improve their lives, but fail miserably. The adventures are intense, twisted, and funny. The viewers appreciate the show's sense of humor and bold characters.

Frank, Mac, Dennis, Dee, and Charlie create utter chaos wherever they go. The storyline pushes limits that other shows prevent from crossing. And this made It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia transform comedy television forever.

It proved that viewers enjoy uncomfortable and edgy humor. The characters are mean, selfish, and go berserk at every given chance. Yet somehow, they do not fail to entertain the audience. The series was allegedly shot on a limited budget, but this did not prevent it from showcasing creativity.

For the audience who enjoyed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia comedy, shows like The League, Arrested Development, and Eastbound & Down demonstrate the same rebellious spirit. These series offer the character-driven chaos and dark humour that made It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia special.

Peep Show, Eastbound & Down, Community, and four other sitcoms to watch if you liked It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

1) Trailer Park Boys

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Trailer Park Boys surprises fans with its fake documentary-style format. The premise of the series revolves around three friends living in a Canadian trailer park. Julian, Ricky, and Bubbles constantly orchestrate wicked plans to make money. However, their plans invariably backfire most comically.

The characters are lawless, but admirable. They steal, fight with neighbours, and steal drugs. The viewers root for them anyway, as the release of laughter comes from their countless failures. Each scheme becomes more funny than the last.

Trailer Park Boys shares It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's admiration of struggling people. Both sitcoms feature characters who refuse to learn from their previous mistakes. The Canadian settings add more eccentric flavour to familiar tropes.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Workaholics

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Workaholics is a story about three college friends who stay together. Blake, Adama, and Anders work at a telemarketing firm. They spend most of the time running away from actual work and partying all the time. They chase women endlessly and prank coworkers. But their boss barely tolerates their actions.

The series captures the spirit of eternal youth. These characters refuse to mature or take responsibility for their mistakes. They live in a disorganised house covered with empty beer cans and pizza boxes. But, they learn the hard way.

Like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Workaholics throws a humorous light on immaturity. Both the sitcoms feature friends who bring out each other's worst qualities. The workplace setting provides new opportunities for challenges.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The League

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The League follows six friends obsessed with whimsical football. They meet every week to figure out their trade players and teams. However, the real entertainment comes from their personal lives. These friends cheat, lie, and destroy each other's plans.

The series explores male friendship in all its toxic and fragile glory, showcasing the complexities of masculinity. The ultimate mission becomes to win the fantasy league for these men. They manipulate family gatherings to gain profit, and the children and wives become the pawns in their games.

The League matches It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's competitive spirit. Both shows feature friends who would give up on anything for petty and temporary victories. The fantasy football backdrop adds more thrill and validates the central theme of the story.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Arrested Development

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Arrested Development narrates the story of the elite Bluth family. The patriarch gets arrested, and his son Michael tries to hold his family together after the father's arrest. His extended family is delusional, selfish, and of no use. They live in denial about the worsening financial troubles.

The show uses witty writing and humorous moments. The characters repeat phrases and patterns throughout all episodes. The humor develops gradually, creating complex jokes.

Arrested Development shares It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's focus on ruthless yet flawed characters. Both sitcoms feature characters who drive their problems. The Bluth family's wealth makes their downfall even more hilarious. Viewers enjoy watching privileged individuals deal with the consequences of their actions.

5) Community

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The community, as suggested by the title, centres around a community college in Colorado. A student named Jeff Winger forms a study group to woo a classmate. And the group consists of quirky and diverse characters with personal problems.

The sitcom experiments with various comedy styles. Some episodes parody popular movies and genres, while others focus on relationships and character development. The witty writing skillfully and entertainingly balances humour and heart.

While Community is more subtle than It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, both sitcoms focus on dysfunctional people coming together. The members of the study group often compete and clash, which provides comedy and conflict.

6) Eastbound & Down

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Eastbound & Down follows Kenny Powers, a failing and disliked baseball player. He comes back to his hometown after his career collapses. Kenny ends up teaching education at his old high school. He also continues to dream of returning to professional baseball while teaching.

All the failures make Kenney appear crude and delusional, as he begins to believe he is still a renowned athlete. Everyone around him sees through him, and that alienates him from his loved ones, but he refuses to change his behaviour.

Eastbound & Down mirrors It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's spirit of self-destruction. Both series feature protagonists who refuse to escape their delusions. Kenny's denial of accepting the reality mirrors the Philadelphia gang's plans.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Peep Show

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Peep Show tells the story of two British flatmates in their mid-thirties who share an apartment while encountering various comical conflicts. Jeremy and Mark are two opposites. Jeremy is lazy, dreaming of becoming a musician, while Mark is anxious and uptight about everything.

The creators of this show employ a POV (point of view) camera technique. The audience witnesses events through the characters' lens. This technique creates a mix of discomfort and intimacy as the camera captures their embarrassing moments.

Peep Show matches It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's cringeworthy humour accurately. Both sitcoms compel the viewers to watch uncomfortable moments while also laughing out loud.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven sitcoms capture the comical and eccentric themes that made It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia binge-worthy. Let us know in the comment section which one of these shows you liked the most.

