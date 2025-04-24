A Minecraft Movie has surprisingly become one of the most successful movies of recent years, and if everything goes right, it might become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time as well. This means that it will dethrone Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released last year. Despite poor reviews, there were some moments in the film that made people laugh out loud.

To celebrate the movie's success and the hilarious moments, this article will look at the five funniest moments in A Minecraft Movie and what made them so good. If you have not seen the movie, note that there will be some milk spoilers. So tread with caution.

5 funniest moments in A Minecraft Movie

1) Garrett’s overconfidence

Garrett is one of the funniest characters in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Almost all the scenes where Garrett the Garbage Man is overconfident are extremely funny. Jason Momoa understood the role, and his comic timing was impeccable. As a viewer, you will want him to show up on screen and try to be the tough guy, but fail miserably.

The best part is that the movie ends with him explaining what he has been feeling all the way, and it leads to a wholesome and heartwarming moment. All the funny moments tie up in an emotional scene, making his character one of the best in the film.

2) Steve and Garrett gliding with elytra

Steve and Garrett's flying scene is one of the funniest moments in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

In this scene, Henry, Steve, and Garrett must escape while using the elytra. Since there are only two of them, Steve and Garrett must share one. This leads to a hilarious moment where they are all over each other, trying to figure out the best way to stay up in the air and even make it through a narrow stretch.

With the ghasts flying behind them, it is also one of the most action-packed scenes in the movie that will leave you in stitches. The combination of high-risk and situational comedy makes it very entertaining and also highlights the chemistry between the two characters.

3) Malgosha’s talent show

The main villain of the movie is an old piglin named Malgosha. At the end of the movie, viewers understand why she doesn't like creative outlets, innovation, or artistry. It turns out that she wanted to be a dancer but a botched-up performance at the Nether’s Got Talent show led to an embarrassing moment. The whole premise of a talent show in the nether was hilarious.

4) Attack on iron golems

The iron golem scene in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

During the final battle between our main characters and the piglins, the nether army commander announces that iron golems do not attack if they are not provoked. However, just while delivering this line, someone from the army shoots an arrow and hits the iron golem, turning them hostile.

The defeated sigh from the commander and his acceptance of fate is one of the funniest moments in the movie. The entire scene is hilarious and leads to an epic battle.

5) Malgosha’s knife attack

After the piglin army has been defeated, Malgosha tries to negotiate with Steve. She calls him in a feeble voice saying that she cannot speak louder, which was a ploy, considering she tries to stab him with a knife right after. But Steve knows all about it, and his unbothered nature combined with Malgosha’s desperate and powerless attempts to attack him is the perfect way to end the final act.

