Alien: Earth release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth is an upcoming sci-fi horror TV series that is based on the critically acclaimed Alien franchise. The show serves as a prequel to the 1979 Alien film, whose events take place two years before the original. Set to premiere on Hulu on August 12, 2025, the trailer shows a spaceship crashing into Earth, holding multiple dangerous xenomorphs.The official logline for the show, as per FX, reads:&quot;When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX's Alien: Earth.&quot;Sydney Chandler leads the cast ensemble, while other actors like Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis also make an appearance.Where to watch Alien: Earth? The first season of Alien: Earth is set in the year 2120 and where Earth is ruled by multiple mega corporations. It will trace the events that take place on this new futuristic version of the planet taken over by Aliens. Viewers in the US will be able to catch weekly episode releases of the debut season on FX's Hulu.Viewers in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan can stream the show on Disney+. Viewers can choose either Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plans based on their preferences. Hulu (With Ads) is priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and includes access to Hulu's full streaming library.Meanwhile, Hulu (No Ads) is available at a monthly price of $17.99 and offers an ad-free viewing experience for most content. Both plans include access to FX on Hulu, allowing subscribers to stream FX originals like Alien: Earth on the same day they air.How many episodes will Alien: Earth have? Season 1 of Alien: Earth will have a total of 8 episodes with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes. The first two episodes will debut on August 12, 2025. Following this, a new episode will be released every Tuesday at 8 pm EST until the final episode on September 23, 2025.A complete list of episode numbers, titles, and release dates is listed below:Episode numberTitleRelease date (U.S)1NeverlandAugust 12, 20252Mr. OctoberAugust 12, 20253MetamorphosisAugust 19, 20254ObservationAugust 26, 20255EmergenceSeptember 2, 20256 The FlySeptember 9, 20257 In Space, No OneSeptember 16, 20258 The Real MonstersSeptember 23, 2025All cast members in Alien: Earth and their charactersA still from the show (Image via YouTube/ FX Networks)Sydney Chandler plays the role of Wendy, a synthetic human with consciousness who leads the mission to investigate the USCSS Maginot crash. Other actors who appear in Alien: Earth include Timothy Olyphant, who plays Wendy's synthetic mentor and trainer, Alex Lawther as CJ &quot;Hermit&quot;, a human soldier, and Samuel Blenkin as the CEO of Prodigy Corporation.The full list of cast and the characters they play in the show are as follows:Sydney Chandler as WendyTimothy Olyphant as KirshAlex Lawther as CJ &quot;Hermit&quot;Samuel Blenkin as Boy KavalierEssie Davis as Dame SilviaAdarsh Gourav as SlightlyKit Young as TootlesDavid Rysdahl as ArthurBabou Ceesay as MorrowJonathan Ajayi as Smee, a syntheticErana James as Curly, a syntheticLily Newmark as Nibs, a syntheticDiêm Camille as Siberian, a human soldierAdrian Edmondson as Atom EinsWhat to expect from Alien: Earth?In 2120, Alien: Earth relocates the Alien franchise from the far reaches of space to a dystopian future Earth ruled by five mega-corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. The action takes place on a research island called Neverland, where humans share space with artificial intelligence, cyborgs, and synthetic humanoids.The Prodigy Corporation, under the leadership of the ambitious CEO Boy Kavalier, rolls out a revolutionary technology where hybrids—synthetics infused with human consciousness are formed. Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, is the first successful hybrid, as she has uploaded her consciousness into an artificial body.Years later, Wendy commands a hybrid military squad to probe the USCSS Maginot crash, a Weyland-Yutani research ship that crash-landed in Prodigy City. They find evidence of ruined cryo-chambers and blood-smeared walls, implying the ship was carrying alien life forms. The ship had brought aboard five different predatory alien species, among them the legendary Xenomorph.When the threat manifests, the hybrids must now deal with containing the extraterrestrial threats released upon the planet. The story revolves around the consequences of human-synthetic unification and the increasing menace of invasive species, leading to a terrestrial war for survival in the face of increasing corporate dominion and biological terror.Noah Hawley on creating the showIn an interview with Rotten Tomatoes published on July 23, 2025, showrunner Noah Hawley opened up about the underlying themes of the series.&quot;It’s about humanity trapped between the primordial parasitic past and the AI future. And they’re both trying to kill us,&quot; he stated.With elements of synthetic hybrids being portrayed, the creator also spoke about how the show elevates the theme of artificial intelligence by blending it into a human body.&quot;That felt like a really interesting conversation to have (and) then bring the monster into it. Because the show and a lot of science fiction is really about the idea of ‘does humanity deserve to survive?’,&quot; he explained.The first two episodes of Alien: Earth will premiere on Hulu on August 12, 2025.