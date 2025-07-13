Alien movies in order: Complete watch guide before 'Alien: Earth' releases

The Alien movies have thrilled and terrified viewers for several decades, resulting in one of the most iconic horror franchises in the television landscape. After learning about the upcoming release of Alien: Earth on August 12, 2025, fans are looking to revisit these classic Alien movies to embrace the next chapter.

Therefore, understanding the chronological viewing order can expand the experience and aid viewers to appreciate the complicated timeline that developed across centuries.

The journey of the Alien franchise began in 1979 with Ridley Scott's movie, which built into a fascinating universe of interconnected narratives. Each movie adds nuances to the mythology while keeping the core elements that make Alien movies so engaging. The series delves into themes of corporate greed, survival, and humanity dealing with predators.

Some viewers approach two options when deciding to watch the Alien movies. The first is chronological order, and the other is the release order. Each approach delivers a different perspective on the narrative and character arc.

Here are the releases in chronological order so that fans can understand the Alien movie world and watch them in the correct sequence.

How to watch Alien movies in the right order?

1) Alien vs. Predator (2004)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This crossover movie reveals that Predators have been visiting Earth for many years, using humans as a food source for Xenomorphs. The ancient pyramid format provides an eccentric backdrop for the classic monster display that viewers have anticipated.

The film explores the beginning of Xenomorph creation and establishes the complicated relationship between Predators, humans, and the deadly creatures. Although it is not part of the main Alien movies' narrative, it provides crucial context for understanding the bigger universe. The action sequences and creature effects showcase both monsters in a terrifying light.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via YouTube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

This film brings the battle to the small Colorado town. It introduces the Predalien, a hybrid creature that showcases the worst aspect of both species. This sequel takes a more intense approach, showing the devastating consequences when these creatures invade populated sectors.

The story focuses on ordinary people caught in different circumstances, adding a human element to the monster chaos. The film explores the themes of survival and sacrifice, but maintains the action focus of its predecessor.

The small town setting creates an inclusive atmosphere that contrasts with the cosmic scope of other Alien movies.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Prometheus (2012)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Ridley Scott, this prequel explores the origins of Xenomorphs and humanity. Set in the late 21st century, the film follows a team of scientists looking for the creators of mankind.

The expedition leads them to a moon where they find the Engineers, an ancient race responsible for both humans and the harsh bio-weapons. The movie expands the mythology in a very significant manner, introducing new concepts while keeping up with the original Alien film.

The visual effects and production design create a huge backdrop for the philosophical questions the narrative addresses. Prometheus serves as both a big adventure and an essential piece of the larger puzzle.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Alien: Covenant (2017)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This film continues the previous storyline, following a colonisation spaceship that finds a seemingly established planet. The crew comes across David, the android from Prometheus, who has been managing horrific experiments with the Engineer's bio-weapons. This movie bridges the gap between the original movie and previous Alien movies.

The story explores themes of destruction and creation while serving dark horror sequences. The film shows how the old Xenomorph design changed, providing important back story for longtime fans.

Alien: Covenant is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Alien (1979)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The first Alien remains the perfect bar for space horror, introducing viewers to the terrifying Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley. The film is set aboard the commercial vessel Nostromo, and it follows the crew's encounter with a hostile alien creature.

The slow-burn approach builds conflict methodically, creating an atmosphere of dread that permeates every scene. Ridley Scott's direction and the compelling creature design by H.R.Giger developed a new template for horror movies.

The influence of this movie can be seen in various Alien movies and other science fiction productions. The movie's raw effects and claustrophobic setting remain relevant years after its release.

The movie is available to stream on Hulu.

6) Alien: Romulus (2024)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Alien: Romulus takes place about twenty years after the original film, following a group of amateur colonists attempting to escape their harsh living conditions.

When they find an abandoned Weyland-Yutani vessel, they use it as an opportunity for freedom. However, they soon learn why the ship was abandoned in the first place.

The movie serves as both a sequel and an homage to the classic Alien movies, using elements from throughout the franchise. Moreover, the director, Fede Álvarez, brings a new, fresh perspective while respecting the established mythology.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Aliens (1986)

A still image from Aliens (1986) (Image via Apple TV)

This movie, directed by James Cameron, evolves the theme of the franchise from horror to action, following Ripley's arrival on the planet where the crew came across Xenomorphs.

Ripley, along with a group of colonial marines, faces hundreds of deadly creatures. The movie's military approach builds a separate but equally impactful tone. This sequel develops the universe while building Ripley's character into an action hero star.

The spectacular effects and extreme action sequences set a new bar for science fiction entertainment. Aliens proves that Alien movies can evolve well while keeping up their core identity.

The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

8) Alien³ (1992)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Alien³ is an extension of Ripley's story on a prison planet occupied by threatening criminals. When a Xenomorph starts attacking the inmates, Ripley reluctantly works along with non-favourable allies to survive.

The movie takes an intense, more cynical approach than its predecessors, exploring themes of sacrifice and redemption. It gained appreciation over time for its unique vision and strong performances. The movie's gothic environment and religious imagery create a unique entry in the Alien movies list.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

9) Alien Resurrection (1997)

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This film features a similar version of Ripley on a military research vessel. The movie explores the result of genetic manipulation while also delivering the franchise's original thrills.

The eccentric blend of dark comedy and horror creates a different taste within the Alien movies franchise. The film introduces different concepts while keeping connections to the previous Alien movies.

The Alien movies offer audiences multiple techniques to experience one of the cinema's most likable franchises.

