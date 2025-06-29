28 Days Later movies in order: Complete watching guide

28 Days Later is a series of British post-apocalyptic horror films. Created by Alex Garland, the series has received critical acclaim since the release of the first movie, the titular 28 Days Later, in 2002.

As of today, 28 Days Later has three released films in total, with two others in production. The third movie, 28 Years Later, premiered on June 20, 2025. It serves as the first movie in a 28 Years Later trilogy. Sony Pictures has distributed all films through Columbia Pictures.

So far, the released films, 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, and 28 Years Later, have received Metascore ratings of 73, 78, and 76, respectively.

Watching guide for the 28 Days Later films

1) 28 Days Later (2002)

Cillian Murphy as Jim (Image via Instagram/@28yearslatermovie)

The first movie in this saga, 28 Days Later, premiered in 2002. Directed by Danny Boyle, it follows the origins of the outbreak of the fictional Rage Virus. A group of animal activists breaks into a top-security facility conducting trials of the Rage Virus — a highly contagious disease that induces homicidal rage in infected individuals.

After mistakenly releasing infected chimpanzees into the outside world, an epidemic breaks out, eventually leading to societal collapse. The drama, however, begins twenty-eight days after the outbreak, when a man named Jim (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) wakes up in a hospital, and immediately discovers that the whole of Great Britain is in civic desolation, filled with savages.

2) 28 Weeks Later (2007)

28 Weeks Later is the first sequel to this series. Having been released five years after its predecessor, it was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. It had been long-awaited by fans. It opens with survivors of the first outbreak, Don and Alice Harris, opening their sheltered London cottage to an orphaned survivor.

However, a swarm of infected takes over. Don manages to escape, leaving Alice to get infected and later found by her children, Tammy and Andy, who had been seeking refuge in one of the NATO-controlled safe zones across Britain.

As a second outbreak looms, Chief Medical Officer Scarlet Levy of the US Army does her best to protect the children, believing that they are the key to finding a cure for mankind.

3) 28 Years Later (2025)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later (Image via Instagram/@28yearslatermovie)

28 Years Later is officially the third movie in this franchise, also serving as the first part of the upcoming 28 Years Later trilogy. Danny Boyle once again takes on the role of director for this installment. This trilogy intends to explore the lives of the inhabitants of Great Britain post the apocalypse.

28 Days Later premiered in June 2025, eighteen years after its predecessor. This movie follows a father and son duo (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams) as they leave the confines of the heavily guarded and secured quarantine facility on the island of Great Britain. As they cross the highly secure causeway, they are baffled at life outside the walls of their familiar safehouse.

4) 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026)

Nia DaCosta takes the place as director for the second instalment of the 28 Years Later trilogy. This also serves as the fourth movie in the 28 Days Later saga. While not much is known about the movie, fans eagerly await its January 2026 release.

5) Untitled fifth movie

Danny Boyle will helm the final movie of the 28 Years Later trilogy (Image via Getty)

In January 2025, Danny Boyle announced that he would be directing the third installment of the 28 Years Later trilogy, also the fifth movie in the franchise. Alex Garland is set to pen the movie screenplay. The story and release dates are yet to be announced.

The 28 Days Later movies can be streamed on Pluto TV. It can also be rented or bought on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, or streamed for free with a relevant subscription to these platforms.

