'28 Years Later' receives a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95% ahead of its release

28 Years Later is an upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film slated to release in theaters in the US, UK, and Canada on June 20, 2025. The third installment in the 28 Days Later film series, the film was directed by Danny Boyle from a screenplay written by Alex Garland. The two also served as the film's producers along with Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew.

Ad

Furthermore, Allon Reich and Cillian Murphy were executive producers of the movie. The film also marks the first collaboration between Boyle, Garland, and the cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle since their collaboration on 28 Days Later. At the time of this article's writing, as per the film's early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, it has scored a 95% rating on the site based on reviews from 93 critics.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

Ad

Trending

"It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway."

It continues:

"When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Ad

What to expect from 28 Years Later?

Ad

Danny Boyle's return to helm the third installment in the zombie horror franchise has generated a lot of buzz since the film's announcement in January 2024. While the film was released internationally on June 17, 2025, it is set to be released in theaters in the US, UK, and Canada on June 20. Early reviews of the film have started coming in, and at the time of writing this article, it has scored an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as per 93 critics' reviews.

Ad

On June 19, 2025, Boyle told Toronto Sun that 28 Years Later is a standalone film set in the ravaged world of its predecessors.

"We wanted it (28 Years Later) to be as original as the first one had been. This first one is indebted to the (George A.) Romero films and the first 28 Days Later. But it stands on its own feet and can be experienced on its own....For an apocalyptic movie, that moment of ground zero, that feeling of ‘What are we going to begin with?’ is a great place to start," he said.

Ad

The film's setting is confined to rural Britain and features a brand new cast. Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson play the married couple Isla and Jamie, respectively. They are among the few survivors of the Rage virus, in addition to their 12-year-old son Spike, played by Alfie Williams. The three-time Oscar-nominee Ralph Fiennes portrays another survivor, Dr. Ian Kelson.

Moreover, Jack O'Connell plays Sir Jimmy Crystal, the leader of a sinister cult group, while Erin Kellyman and Emma Laird play the cult members—or 'Jimmies'—Jimmy Ink and Jimmima, respectively.

Ad

Also read: "This can’t be real": 28 Years Later trailers leaves fan shocked and confused if it’s really Cillian Murphy

28 Years Later is part of a new trilogy

Ad

The upcoming film is the first part of a trilogy of sequel films. Variety reported in December 2024 that the second movie, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to release on January 16, 2026. Nia DaCosta serves as the film's director, while Alex Garland serves as its writer. Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew share producing credits.

The Bone Temple was filmed immediately after 28 Years Later and features Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jack O'Connell among its main cast. Cillian Murphy has also reprised his role as the bicycle courier Jim from the cult classic, 28 Days Later, as per Boyle's statement to Business Insider on June 3, 2025. Rounding out the film's confirmed cast are Emma Laird and Maura Bird as Jimmima and Jimmy Jones, members of Crystal's cult.

Ad

A final film in the trilogy, which will be a sequel to The Bone Temple, is currently in development. As per Empire Magazine's article from January 9, 2025, Danny Boyle will direct the final film from Alex Garland's script, with Cillian Murphy set to star as Jim.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about upcoming films and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More