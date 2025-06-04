7 movies to watch if you liked 28 Weeks Later

Released almost two decades ago, 28 Weeks Later is a post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The film follows the disturbing lives of the UK population, who, with the help of the US Army, try to secure a small area in London, with the hopes of repopulating.

However, not everything goes as per their plan, and soon the affected area of Great Britain becomes another battleground.

28 Weeks Later captivated fans with its intense portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world and showed a blend of survival horror with societal collapse. Whether it's the relentless pace, the emotional stakes, or the haunting imagery, 28 Weeks Later has become a classic.

Fans who loved 28 Weeks Later can also watch other masterpieces, keeping them hooked to the screens.

28 Days Later to Snowpiercer, here are 7 films you need to watch if you liked 28 Weeks Later

1) I Am Legend (2007)

I am Legend (image via Prime Video)

I Am Legend, directed by Francis Lawrence, stars Will Smith as Robert Neville. He plays the last uninfected human in New York City, battling mutated creatures and isolation. The film's haunting visuals of a deserted city and Neville's struggle for survival resonate with the desolation seen in 28 Weeks Later.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Snowpiercer (2013)

A scene from the movie (image via Prime Video)

Credited as a brilliant piece of cinema by several fans, Snowpiercer is directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also directed the classic Parasite.

The film is set in a world where a failed climate-change experiment has frozen the planet, and the remaining humans survive aboard a train. The film explores the themes of class struggles and societal injustice, offering a unique take on post-apocalyptic themes.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) 28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later poster (image via Prime Video)

It is another post-apocalyptic horror by Danny Boyle. The film follows the aftermath of a virus outbreak in London, twenty-eight days later, which infects everyone and turns them into brain-dead killers. In the movie, the survivors try to cope with their losses and find sanctuary.

Fans of the celebrated film are rejoicing again as a new sequel is announced, with Cillian Murphy confirming his presence.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) 12 Monkeys (1995)

12 Monkeys poster (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Terry Gilliam, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic future consumed by a deadly virus.12 Monkeys follows inmate James Cole (Bruce Willis) as he is sent back in time to uncover the origin of the outbreak.

Unlike traditional zombie or infected films, it focuses on time travel, psychological tension, and the collapse of society. As per fans, 12 Monkeys is a compelling end-of-the-world film that explores the impact of disease on humanity’s future.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

5) Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

A scene from the movie (image via Prime Video)

Dawn of the Dead, helmed by Zack Snyder, follows a group of survivors taking refuge in a mall during a zombie outbreak. Although it is a remake, it has a completely different tone and style, focusing more on speed and action over a slow-building plot.

With its aggressive, fast-moving zombies and intense survival sequences, it’s a natural pick for fans of 28 Days Later looking for similar energy and chaos in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar

6) Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Extinction Poster (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, Resident Evil: Extinction follows survivors as they journey across the desolate Mojave Desert toward a rumored safe zone in Alaska.

The film features a strong post-apocalyptic atmosphere, an action-driven plot, and cinematic scenes set in an abandoned Las Vegas. As a part of the video franchise, it has a more polished and engaging experience, making it an apt choice for fans who liked 28 Weeks Later.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place (image via Prime Video)

A Quiet Place follows a family trying to survive in a world where blind creatures hunt anything that makes noise. The film focuses on silence, tension, and survival rather than action.

Directed by John Krasinski, the film was released with a modest budget, but it became a major box office success. For fans interested in post-apocalyptic survival stories, it remains a widely loved film.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, JioHostar

Other films to watch if you liked 28 Weeks Later are The Crazies, World War Z, Train to Busan, The Mist, and Cloverfield.

