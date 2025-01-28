Why is Parasite re-releasing on IMAX? Explained 

Parasite is a black comedy drama film directed by Bong Joon-Ho, who co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. It premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and became the first Korean film to bag the prestigious Palme d'Or. It also became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, while Bong Joon-ho won Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

The film focuses on two families: the wealthy Parks and the low-income hustlers, the Kims. The latter get employment in the Park household through various schemes and lies. However, they later discover they are not the only ones feeding off their hosts. Now, the film is re-releasing in IMAX on February 7, 2025, ahead of the director's latest venture, Mickey 17.

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, Park Myung-hoon, and Lee Jung-eun in prominent roles.

Trending

Parasite will be released in IMAX ahead of Bong Joon-ho's upcoming film, Mickey 17

Parasite did not just win tons of accolades and critical acclaim, it was also a box office giant and grossed $262 million worldwide, cementing director Bong Joon-ho's status as one of the biggest names in world cinema.

Those who missed a chance to see the film in theatres initially can now enjoy it in IMAX from February 7, 2025.

Neon, the distributor of the movie, published a statement regarding the re-release that says,

“Bong Joon Ho’s visionary storytelling and masterful direction will be experienced on the largest and most immersive screen possible. The IMAX release will allow audiences to rediscover – or discover for the first time – the rich layers, striking cinematography, and unforgettable performances that made Parasite a cultural milestone.”

Director Bong is currently busy with his next project, titled Mickey 17, which is a futuristic sci-fi based on a novel by Edward Ashton. It features an ensemble cast including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film is set to be released in the United States on March 7, 2025.

What is Parasite about?

Bong Joon-ho uses Parasite as a social commentary on the increasing wealth disparity in Korean society. The film follows the Kim family, who are all incredibly smart but live in a semi-basement flat and struggle to make ends meet with low-income jobs.

On the other hand, the Park family lives in a lavish mansion, drives fancy cars, and has more money than they can spend. The Kim family infiltrates the Parks by lying about their identities and familial relationships. However, things get out of hand when it is revealed that someone has been living in the Park mansion's basement for years.

What follows is a heartbreaking realization of reality, class disparity, and the social inequality of modern society.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

Below is the list of actors and their characters in the film:

Song Kang-ho as Kim Ki-taek

Lee Sun-Kyun as Park Dong-ik

Cho Yeo-jeong as Choi Yeon-gyo

Choi Woo-Shik as Kim Ki-woo

Park So-dam as Kim Ki-Jung

Jang Hye-jin as Chung-sook

Lee Jung-Eun as Gook Moon-gwang

Park Myung-hoon as Oh Geun-sae

Jung Ji-so as Park Da-hye

Jung Hyeon-jun as Park Da-song

Park Keun-rok as Yoon

Park Seo-Joon as Min-hyuk

Jung Yi-seo as a pizza parlor owner

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Parasite and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback