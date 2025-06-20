28 Years Later: Full list of cast and characters explored

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle returns with the third installment of the 28 Days Later film franchise, titled 28 Years Later. The post-apocalyptic horror-thriller was released in theaters on June 20, 2025, and was shot primarily using iPhone 15 Pro Maxes.

Set nearly three decades after the rage virus took over the world, the film follows a group of survivors who leave their fortified island on a mission to the mainland. There, they encounter unimaginable horrors and secrets, including mutated alpha zombies and flesh-eating monsters. The film has been praised for its cinematography, especially for portraying its bleak, disturbing, and grim landscape.

Academy Award-nominated Alex Garland wrote the screenplay for 28 Years Later, with Cillian Murphy serving as the executive producer. The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes in major roles.

Main cast and characters in 28 Years Later

1) Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie

German premiere of the feature film "Bullet Train - Source: Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays Jamie, an experienced hunter and father who resides in a quarantined island society decades after the Rage Virus spread. He attempts to guide his son through the brutal world, but has secrets that jeopardize his family's trust.

Golden Globe-winning Johnson has taken on roles across a wide range of genres, including rom-coms, thrillers, and action movies. He is best known for his role as Pietro Maximoff in the MCU movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. His other notable projects include Anna Karenina, Tenet, Bullet Train, The Fall Guy, and Nosferatu.

2) Alfie Williams as Spike

Alfie Williams (Image via Instagram/@alfie_williamsofficial)

Alfie Williams portrays Spike in 28 Years Later, a 12-year-old boy and the film's main protagonist. He goes on a perilous hunt to prove himself, but is soon confronted with harsh realities about survival, loss, and responsibility in an infection-scarred world that still holds danger.

This film marks one of Williams' first major acting projects. He is also set to resume his role in the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Before this film, he appeared in the short film Phallacy and the drama series His Dark Materials.

3) Jodie Comer as Isla

New York, NY - APRIL 5: Portrait of an actress Jodie Comer - Source: Getty

Jodie Comer portrays Isla, Jamie's wife and Spike's mother. She fights a terminal illness that forces the family to risk traveling to the infection-scared mainland. Her love and sacrifice bring themes of hope and humanity to the dark storyline.

Jodie Comer gained recognition for her role as Chloe in the teen comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary. Her other notable works include Thirteen, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, The Last Duel, and Free Guy.

4) Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson

Filmfest Munich presents the CineMerit Award to the... - Source: Getty

Academy Award-nominated Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of Dr. Ian Kelson in 28 Years Later. Kelson is a secluded physician who resides in the wasteland of the mainland. He assists the desperate and dying with medicine and disturbing rituals that delve into the thin line between compassion and terror.

Fiennes is best known for his portrayal of the iconic antagonist Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. Some of his other acclaimed performances include roles in Schindler's List, Conclave, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Coriolanus, The Invisible Woman, and The Menu.

Supporting cast and characters in 28 Years Later

Per the IMDb page, the rest of the supporting cast members and the characters they play in 28 Years Later are as follows:

Rocco Haynes as Young Jimmy

Haley Flaherty as Jimmy's Aunty

Harriet Taylor as Jimmy's Cousin Delilah

Hannah Allan-Robertson as Jimmy's Sister

Annabelle Graham as Jimmy's Sister

Olivia Morley as Jimmy's Sister

Theadora Rawlings as Jimmy's Sister

Darcie Smith as Jimmy's Sister

Isla Vickers as Jimmy's Sister

Kim Allan as Jimmy's Mother

Sandy Batchelor as Jimmy's Father

Christopher Fulford as Sam

Sienna Giblin as Girl Villager

Amy Cameron as Rosey

Stella Gonet as Jenny

Geoffrey Austin Newland as Anthony

Peter Labas as Slow Low 1

Kat Kitchener as Slow Low 2

Jason Kuang Yao Lee as Slow Low 3

Ember Storm as Slow Low 4

Jake Grimes as Hanging Man

Hayley Walters as Teenage Girl Villager

Chi Lewis-Parry as Samson

Chris Gregory as Berserker

Edvin Ryding as Erik

Celi Crossland as Pregnant Infected

Joe Blakemore as Dave

Jack O'Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal

Robert Rhodes as Jimmy Jimmy

Erin Kellyman as Jimmy Ink

Connor Newall as Jimmy Shite

Sam Locke as Jimmy Fox

Maura Bird as Jimmy Jones

Ghazi Al Ruffai as Jimmy Snake

Emma Laird as Jimmima

Helen Rowlands as Infected Woman

28 Years Later is now available to watch in theaters.

