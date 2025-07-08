Will there be a Heads of State sequel? Details explored

Heads of State is a 2025 American action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios via Prime Video. Released globally on July 2, 2025, the film stars John Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer, Idris Elba as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as MI6 operative Noelle Bisset, and Jack Quaid as CIA officer Marty Comer.

Ad

Set during a high-stakes NATO summit, the movie follows an unlikely alliance between world leaders caught in an international conspiracy. With a mix of political satire, explosive action, and sharp humor, the story moves from Spain to Eastern Europe and deep into a global intelligence crisis. After Air Force One is shot down, Derringer and Clarke must rely on Bisset to help uncover a mole within NATO.

By the end, order is restored, but a mid-credits twist teases the survival of a key character and a potential new mission. As of now, a sequel has not been officially confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Is Heads of State 2 happening?

Heads of State (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As of now, Heads of State 2 has not been officially confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios. However, the film leaves the door wide open. The biggest clue comes in a mid-credits scene that shows Marty Comer, presumed dead earlier in the film, alive and sipping a drink at a beachside bar. His survival is explained by a metal plate in his skull, which deflected the bullet that seemingly killed him.

Ad

The scene ends with Noelle Bisset approaching him, confirming his identity and teasing a new mission. This short exchange strongly suggests a future storyline centered around the two agents.

In a July 3 interview with ScreenRant, director Ilya Naishuller expressed interest in continuing the story.

If people watch the movie and enjoy it, and Amazon feels like it makes sense to do a second one, absolutely. I’d love to get more of Jack in there and more of Marty.” His comments hint at a potential shift in focus—from political figures to intelligence operatives.

Ad

While nothing is greenlit yet, the post-credits tease, combined with the director’s enthusiasm, signals that a sequel or at least a spin-off is on the table.

What is Heads of State about?

The movie opens in Buñol, Spain, where MI6 agent Noelle Bisset fails to capture Russian arms dealer Viktor Gradov, who then gains access to ECHELON, a global surveillance system shared by Five Eyes intelligence nations.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Sam Clarke prepares for a state visit from U.S. President Will Derringer. Tensions flare during a joint press conference, prompting their teams to arrange a PR-mending trip aboard Air Force One to a NATO summit in Trieste.

Ad

Their journey is cut short when Gradov’s men attack the plane. Air Force One is shot down over Eastern Europe, and Clarke and Derringer, believed to be dead, parachute into enemy territory. They reunite with CIA officer Marty Comer, who helps them navigate across Belarus and Poland. Comer is seemingly killed during an ambush, while Bisset re-emerges to assist the stranded leaders.

Together, the trio uncovers that Vice President Elizabeth Kirk is the mole behind the chaos, secretly working with Gradov to destabilize NATO. The climax unfolds at the summit, where Kirk and Gradov are stopped, and peace is restored.

Ad

Two months later, Clarke and Derringer are allies, and Bisset is still active in the field. But the biggest twist comes in the post-credits: Marty’s survival and Bisset’s approach signal a new beginning, one that may lead to Heads of State 2.

Where to watch Heads of State?

At the Amazon Heads Of State world premiere (Image via Getty)

Heads of State is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, as it is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Ad

There have been no announcements yet on when it will be available on other streaming services. But in the future, platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, or Vudu may provide digital buy or rent choices, depending on the licensing in your area.

People outside the U.S. can watch the movie on Prime Video in areas where it is available. There are also subtitles and dubbing in several languages, so people all around the world may see it.

Ad

While Heads of State 2 hasn't been officially announced, the pieces are in place. If Amazon gives the green light, expect a new chapter led by CIA agent Marty Comer and MI6’s Noelle Bisset, marking a bold shift from political leaders to field operatives in what could become a compelling new spy franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More