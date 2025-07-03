Is there a post-credit scene in Heads of State (2025)? Details explored

The action-thriller Heads of State has sparked significant conversation among viewers, especially regarding its conclusion and the potential presence of a post-credit scene. Heads of State stars John Cena and Idris Elba in principal roles and is recognized for its brisk storyline and ambiguous ending. Following the final scene, numerous viewers have remained during the credits, eager to see extra footage. The question persists: Does Heads of State feature a post-credit scene that suggests a sequel?

Indeed, Heads of State have scenes during and after the credits. Nonetheless, the character of these scenes has prompted additional inquiries regarding the possible trajectory of the franchise. The mid-credit scene develops the central storyline, while the post-credit scene highlights a secondary character and presents a new challenge. These scenes are significant as they establish future storylines instead of merely offering humorous or unrelated segments.

Heads of State was released on July 2, 2025, and is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Ilya Naishuller directs the film, featuring John Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer and Idris Elba as U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke. The ensemble features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset and Jack Quaid portraying CIA agent Marty Comer.

The story revolves around the unforeseen alliance between Will and Sam, who are compelled to collaborate following an assassination attempt to stop a conspiracy against NATO. While revealing a network of treachery, the movie intertwines political motifs with action and humor.

Heads of State mid-credit scene confirms Marty’s survival

Jack Quaid returns as CIA agent Marty Comer in Heads of State, pictured armed and prepared inside his Warsaw safehouse (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Heads of State mid-credit scene features Marty Comer, played by Jack Quaid, relaxing at a beach bar and recounting his version of the mission to a group of unimpressed women. He boasts about saving both the President and the Prime Minister, though none of the listeners seem to believe him. Just as they walk away, Noel Bisset, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arrives and confirms that she knows who he is and believes his story.

This moment is significant because Marty was previously assumed dead. The last time he appeared on screen, he was ambushed by mercenaries, Sasha and Olga, in Warsaw, and a gunshot implied his death. Marty survived the attack due to a metal plate in his skull from a past injury. This twist is revealed only during the mid-credit scene.

Noel’s presence hints that she may be there to question Marty’s loyalty, especially since his survival could suggest deeper ties to Viktor Gradov. The ambiguity in their interaction leaves room for further developments in a possible sequel.

Director Ilya Naishuller told Screen Rant in an interview published on July 2, 2025, that he would like to explore Marty’s character further in any future installment. This mid-credit scene stands alone and serves as the film’s final narrative beat.

Marty’s arc and sequel potential in Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Noel Bisset confronts Marty in the mid-credit scene of Heads of State, setting up the film’s sequel possibilities (Image via Amazon Prime)

The ending of Heads of State sees President Will Derringer and Prime Minister Sam Clarke stopping Viktor Gradov’s attempt to dismantle NATO. After exposing Vice President Elizabeth Kirk’s role in the conspiracy, the two leaders reach the NATO conference in Trieste just in time. Kirk is killed by Gradov, who then attempts a direct assault. Sam and Will, with help from Noel Bisset, stop him and kill Gradov.

The resolution preserves the NATO alliance, and the leaders agree on reforms. However, one key detail that connects directly to the mid-credit scene is the ambiguity surrounding Marty Comer. His offscreen fate and unexplored connections to Gradov remain unresolved in the ending.

In an interview with Screen Rant published on July 2, 2025, director Ilya Naishuller said,

“If [people] watch the movie and enjoy it, and Amazon feels like it makes sense to do a second one, absolutely. I'd love to get more of Jack in there [and] more of Marty.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Marty, also spoke with Screen Rant and shared his enthusiasm:

“I also never really get to play the character who's badass or experienced… and this was different for me in a really cool, fun way.”

He credited the experience with giving him “the action bug” and a desire to explore more character-driven roles in the future. Naishuller also commented on Quaid’s performance, saying,

“When you have a talent like that who listens and wants to do better and understands the collaborative nature of the goals we're trying to achieve, my job becomes really easy.”

These statements reinforce the idea that Marty’s role may expand significantly in a potential sequel. The film’s final moments quietly shift focus from the geopolitical mission to the personal implications of loyalty and betrayal, leaving the door open for a follow-up story centered in part around Marty’s unresolved role.

Heads of State ends with multiple possibilities for future storytelling, supported by a single mid-credit scene. The reappearance of key characters like Noel and Marty suggests that not all loose ends have been tied. The film’s final moments quietly keep the door open for a sequel without directly announcing it.

For those interested in watching Heads of State, the film can now be streamed on Prime Video. Whether you're revisiting the story or catching it for the first time, stay through the credits to see how the narrative continues to unfold. Keep an eye out for updates about a possible follow-up.

