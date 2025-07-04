Heads of State soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the film

The action-comedy Heads of State premiered globally on July 2, 2025. Ilya Naishuller directed the movie, which stars Idris Elba and John Cena as British Prime Minister Sam Clarke and U.S. President Will Derringer, two global leaders who are forced to go on a hazardous mission after a terrorist assault ruins a diplomatic trip.

Elba portrays Clarke, who is quiet and careful, whereas Cena plays Derringer, a former action movie star who is now an unusual head of state. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, while Paddy Considine plays the cold-blooded arms dealer Viktor Gradov in the movie.

The film Heads of State moves quickly through themes of betrayal, global dangers, and surprising alliances. They go from NATO conferences to mid-air hijackings to secret train excursions across Europe. The film's music is just as important as the performers and directing in keeping the story moving.

Moreover, it combines powerful symphonic compositions with songs that make every scene even more exciting. Here are the songs included in the soundtrack of Heads of State.

Exploring all the songs played in Heads of State

Heads of State (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Heads of State soundtrack, composed primarily by Steven Price, captures the essence of the film's wild ride from Washington, D.C., to the volatile zones of Eastern Europe.

Known for his work on Gravity, Baby Driver, and Last Night in Soho, Price injects a fresh layer of intensity and wit into the movie’s core. His original compositions dominate the score, setting the pace for scenes that range from dramatic standoffs to high-octane chases.

Original Score (All by Steve Jablonsky)

We’ll Ketchup Later

Heads of State

The Special Relationship

Commanders in Beef

Air Force One

Hope Is Just Delayed Disappointment

We All Have Our Jobs to Do

Acting President

Ready to Write Those Memoirs Now

The Very Real Threat of War

That Feel Safe Enough for You

His Son Was a Scientist

Very Locomotivated

Were You Running Away from Love

It Was Nice to Do Something Good for a Change

That Does Not Look Like the Cavalry

A Perfectly Imperfect Thing

And I Was Happy

False Alliances

Kill Them All

Don’t Get Shot

Featured songs in Heads of State

Volare (Gipsy Kings Version) – Gipsy Kings

Sugar Sugar – The Archies

Discoteka v Garazhe – Hard Bass School & Rebmoe

Zavod – Zapravka

Hang Me, Oh Hang Me – Dave Van Ronk

CYKA – Russian Village Boys feat. Cosmo & Skoro

Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler

Sabotage – Beastie Boys

Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe

Lean on Me – Bill Withers

What is Heads of State all about?

Heads of State is a 2025 American action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. Released globally via Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios on July 2, 2025, the film features a star-studded cast including John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino.

The plot kicks off in Buñol, Spain, where a joint MI6-CIA mission led by agent Noel Bisset is ambushed while tracking Russian arms dealer Viktor Gradov. Gradov escapes with a stolen link to Echelon, a global satellite network.

Meanwhile, tensions rise between British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena), a former action star. After a public spat, their aides suggest they travel together aboard Air Force One to the NATO summit in Trieste to smooth over relations. But when terrorists shoot the plane down mid-flight, the two leaders are presumed dead—and stranded in Belarus.

Determined to survive and uncover the truth, Clarke and Derringer cross borders, dodge assassins, and team up with allies, including a still-alive Bisset and rogue CIA agent Marty Comer. As they fight to stop Gradov’s cyberterror plot and uncover a traitor in their inner circle, the film races through Poland, Croatia, and Italy—culminating in a chaotic showdown at the NATO summit.

With betrayals revealed and bullets flying, the unlikely duo rises to the occasion. In the end, they not only save the world but also forge an unexpected friendship.

Who are the main characters in Heads of State?

The cast of Heads of State (Image via Getty)

Heads of State brings together a powerhouse ensemble of characters, each playing a key role in the film’s globe-trotting political mayhem. John Cena plays Will Derringer, the next President of the United States, who is the main character. Derringer is known for his time as an action star in Hollywood. He adds charm, impulsiveness, and a love of drama to the presidency.

Idris Elba plays Sam Clarke, the strict but calm Prime Minister of the UK and a decorated veteran of the British Army. He is sitting across from him. Their strange relationship is what makes a lot of the movie's action and humor happen.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Noel Bisset, a high-ranking MI6 agent whose mission is to protect both heads of state. Bisset proves to be a skilled operative with deep ties to Clarke and an unyielding commitment to global security. Jack Quaid portrays Marty Comer, a CIA station agent in Warsaw who assists the trio during their escape across Europe.

The film’s primary antagonist, Viktor Gradov, is played by Paddy Considine—a cold and calculating Russian arms dealer with plans to destabilize the world order using a stolen satellite network. Stephen Root takes on the role of Arthur Hammond, Gradov’s reluctant hacker who eventually turns against his employer.

On the political front, Carla Gugino plays Vice President Elizabeth Kirk, whose ambitions mask a dangerous betrayal. Rounding out the senior staff are Sarah Niles as Simone Bradshaw, Derringer’s Chief of Staff, and Richard Coyle as Quincy Harrington, Clarke’s Chief of Staff. Clare Foster appears as Cat Derringer, the poised and strategic First Lady of the United States.

Among the film’s deadliest characters are Olga the Killer (played by Katrina Durden) and Sasha the Killer (played by Aleksandr Kuznetsov), two elite assassins working under Gradov. Sharlto Copley also makes an appearance as Coop, a CIA officer and Bisset’s resourceful counterpart.

Heads of State is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

