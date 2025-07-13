7 Idris Elba movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Heads of State

Idris Elba is considered as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. From fantasy epics and crime dramas to rom-coms and action thrillers, the English actor has nailed every genre. In his latest film Heads of State, he shines in the role of the UK Prime Minister, blending action sequences with comedic timing.

The movie features Elba alongside John Cena who team up to expose a political conspiracy, showcasing their buddy cop situations. For fans who enjoyed Idris Elba's performance in this action-adventure, consider exploring his diverse filmography, including Luther, The Wire, and Thor, which depict his unique range as a performer.

Luther, Thor, Beasts of No Nation and four other Idris Elba movies and shows to watch if you liked his acting in Heads of State

1) Luther

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows John Luther (Idris Elba), a struggling detective who faces a dilemma between being evil and being good. Luther consists of five seasons (2010-2019) and Elba has received various award nominations for the same. His portrayal of a psychologically complicated detective is both mesmerizing and haunting.

The show explores themes that resonate with the viewers who like the dark moments in Heads of State. The cases displayed in this series are disturbing and twisted. Luther's moral dilemma and intense personality create an engaging storyline. What makes Luther special is how Idris Elba adds depth to his role. He possesses a tough exterior but shows vulnerability at times.

The series is available to watch on Apple TV+.

2) The Wire

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Idris Elba appears in The Wire (2002-2008) as Stringer Bell. The show focuses on Bell, a drug dealer who attempts to bring business values to the streets of Baltimore. Elba's character is calculated, smart, and quite sympathetic. His American accent conveys a lot of conviction, which surprises viewers to learn he is British as it's one of his early roles.

The roller coaster of Bell's journey becomes one of the most appreciated arcs. His bond with his childhood friend Avon Barksdale brings more weight to the story.

The Wire is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Thor

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Idris Elba plays Heimdall, the guardian of the Bifrost Bridge. His strong presence and commanding tone make Heimdall very memorable across all Thor films.

The character serves as the protector of Asgard and sees through nine realms. Additionally, his costume and makeup add more nuance to his performance. His character's loyalty to Asgard and its people drives various plot points.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Beasts of No Nation

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

In Beasts of No Nation (2015), Idris Elba portrays the role of Commandant, a barbaric warlord who recruits child soldiers in an unnamed African country. This film explores intense themes and Elba's performance stands out. His character is terrifying and authoritative, creating a complex anti-hero.

This role has earned Idris Elba several award nominations and critical acclaim. Commandant, who exploits vulnerable people, gives the audience the creeps and yet keeps them intrigued. Elba collaborates with actor Abraham Attah, creating compelling sequences in the movie. His complex relationship with the child soldiers reveals various layers of false care and manipulation.

This film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) The Jungle Book

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via youtube/@ Disney UK)

In Disney's live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book (2016), Idris Elba has lent his voice to antagonist Shera Khan, the fearless tiger. The character's angst for humans drives many of the conflicts in the movie. This role has provided Idris Elba a platform to expand his horizons in the animation world.

His gravelly voice complements the character and Shera Khan's sequences with Mowgli create fear and tension on screen.

This film is available on Disney+Hotstar for viewers to watch.

6) Molly's Game

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

In this 2017 film Molly's Game, Idris Elba plays Charlie Jaffey, a lawyer who represents Jessica Chastain's titular character. His chemistry with Chastain creates intriguing courtroom sequences. Jaffey provides legal advice and moral support to Molly Bloom throughout the film and their bond grows from doubt to respect.

Elba's screentime is limited but impactful. His character displays fairness and justice in the world of corruption.

The movie is available on Netflix for fans to watch.

7) The Suicide Squad

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Suicide Squad (2021) features Elba in the role of Bloodsport, a skilled marksman with abandonment issues. He is the head of a team of antagonists on a dangerous mission. Elba brings heart and humor to what could have been a legit action role.

Additionally, Bloodsport's bond with his daughter adds an emotional depth to the story, and his growth from a selfish criminal to a brave hero creates a compelling arc. His interactions with the team display a softer side of him and his military experience aids in his leadership style.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Apart from the above seven projects, Idris Elba's fans can watch him in the 2017 romance-adventure film The Mountain Between Us, and the 2022 action-thriller Beast.

