7 hilarious animated TV shows to stream if you like South Park 

South Park crashed onto TV screens in 1997, flipping the script on traditional animation. Set in a small Colorado town, it follows four grade-schoolers—Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny—through misadventures that make chaos a daily routine. Talking celebrity spoofs, alien encounters, and more, nothing is off the table.

The brains behind South Park are those of Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Not only are they the creators of the show, but they also voice a stack of the main characters. The show's mix of low-fi animation, wild social commentary, and foul-mouthed humor make every episode a highlight of a new hot-button issue.

South Park followers love it for one reason: brutal honesty, served raw. No side is safe, no topic is too taboo. The whole thing became cult—bigger than just a cartoon. The show is still going strong after more than two decades. Somehow, these foul-mouthed kids managed to stay relevant, unpredictable, and totally hilarious.

Here are seven animated shows which offer a similar helping of humor.

Shows that will keep you busy till South Park season 27

1) Rick and Morty (Netflix)

Still from Rick and Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty is not just a cartoon—it is a wild ride through twisted galaxies and even stranger living rooms. Dysfunctional genius grandpa—Rick—drags anxious, not-so-brave grandson Morty into trouble across the multiverse. As one episode is full of acid trips with existential dread, the next has parodies of everything from blockbuster movies to fast-food chains.

Conceptualized by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, their trademark mix is sharp satire, jaw-dropping sci-fi, dark family drama, and the signature absurdity that catches people off guard. Voice talent includes Roiland pulling double duty as both Rick and Morty until recently, and a top-notch cast filling in the rest.

Rick and Morty fans stick around for those spicy plot twists and meta-humor that will gel well with those who enjoy South Park.

2) Family Guy (Hulu)

Still from Family Guy (Image via FOX)

Family Guy takes that classic dysfunctional family trope and cranks it to absurdity. Meet the Griffins: clueless dad Peter, sharp-tongued Lois, forever-awkward Meg, scatterbrained Chris, and the real scene-stealer Stewie, the brilliantly evil toddler out for world domination. Even their dog, Brian, has more wit than the rest of them combined.

The setting is Quahog, Rhode Island—a place just one step short of cartoon anarchy. Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy dives headfirst into pop culture parody and slapstick nonsense. Cutaway gags blitz across decades of TV and movie history.

It has got that same no-holds-barred energy that put South Park on the map, but with even weirder detours and musical numbers that should not work, but somehow do. Longtime fans stay glued for the reckless jokes, over-the-top plots, and that feeling that anything can—and probably will—happen in the next scene.

3) The Simpsons (Disney+)

Still from The Simpsons (Image via Disney+)

The Simpsons pretty much wrote the rulebook for animated sitcoms, according to many. Set in the endlessly bizarre Springfield, the show spotlights the iconic Simpson family: lovable doofus Homer, patient Marge, troublemaker Bart, brainiac Lisa, and the ever-quiet Maggie. With a backdrop packed with quirky townsfolk and offbeat neighbors, daily life feels anything but ordinary.

On the air since the late 1980s, The Simpsons has become a masterclass in satirical humor, poking fun at everything from politics to pop culture. Those famous yellow faces have inspired generations—even all-stars like South Park owe a nod to this trailblazing cartoon. Running gags, blink-and-miss-it jokes, and smart observations keep the vibe fresh, even after thousands of episodes.

Fans keep tuning in for the layered comedy, heartwarming moments, and a town that feels oddly familiar. It is proof that after all these years, Springfield’s blend of silliness and smarts has not missed a beat. South Park die-hards should feel right at home.

4) Archer (Netflix)

Still from Archer (Image via FX)

When it comes to spy comedies, Archer doesn’t just break the mold—it blows it up, then orders another drink. The show’s heart is Sterling Archer, the world’s most inappropriate secret agent. Think James Bond if he spent more time arguing with coworkers than saving the world. Each episode is loaded with dry wit, wild gadgets, and office politics that would make any HR department cry.

Everything centers on the dysfunctional spy agency, where backstabbing and sarcasm blaze hotter than most action sequences. The case includes the exasperated boss Malory, unhinged Pam, strong-willed Lana, and plenty of oddballs, each with their own quirks.

It all mixes together into a cocktail of stylish animation, filthy banter, and razor-sharp satire. Anyone who got hooked on South Park’s edgy comedy will appreciate Archer’s fearless, no-filter approach.

5) Futurama (Hulu)

Still from Futurama (Image via Hulu)

Imagine waking up in the year 2999 with nothing but a pizza delivery uniform and a thousand years’ worth of confusion—welcome to the madness of Futurama. The show kicks off with Fry, a loveable slacker from the ‘90s, accidentally frozen and thawed out in a future where robots drink more than humans, and mutants live in the sewers.

Life on Planet Express, a delivery company, means that every day is a gamble, especially with one-eyed Leela piloting the ship and Bender, the bending unit with an attitude problem.

Created by Matt Groening (the mind behind The Simpsons), Futurama mashes classic sci-fi with biting satire, tossing in pop culture gags and just enough heart to sneak up on anyone. It is that perfect cocktail of clever jokes, wild adventures, and sideways looks at society that keeps the fandom alive. South Park fans will relate with Futurama’s brand of radical humor—odd & offbeat.

6) Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Still from Harley Quinn (Image via HBO Max)

Gotham just got a wild makeover. Harley Quinn, the animated series, bursts open with chaos, attitude, and more charm than what Batman's hometown is used to. After cutting ties with the Joker, Harley is done playing sidekick and is ready to run her own crew. The crew has Poison Ivy, King Shark, Clayface, and Doctor Psycho, a basket case even by Gotham standards. Adventures get messy, hearts get tangled, and capes and villains catch serious shade.

This is not the Saturday morning cartoon show that the kids in the '90s grew up with. The voice cast hammers it home—Kaley Cuoco delivers Harley’s madcap vibe, with Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, and Tony Hale rounding out a team built for bad decisions. The show walks the line between gross-out comedy and a surprisingly honest look at relationships and self-worth.

Anyone riding the South Park train for envelope-pushing laughs will find Harley Quinn’s blend of snark, violence, and sheer ridiculousness totally bingeable.

7) BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Still from BoJack Horseman (Image via Netflix)

BoJack Horseman turns away from the usual animated comedy by really exploring the gritty side of fame and self-worth. There is more to it than a washed-up '90s sitcom star horse going through the motions of addiction, depression, and just screwing up his own life. Underneath its snarky lines and grim jabs of humor is a raw narrative of what happens when your own past will not quit.

The cringeworthy and oddly relatable arc of BoJack is delivered through Will Arnett, alongside an ensemble cast of flawed but unforgettable characters: from his incorruptible agent, Princess Carolyn, to brutally honest Diane Nguyen.

The show gallops from satire to pop-culture references, severe emotional beats, and a dash of Hollywood absurdity. South Park fans who have a taste for stories that are a little more reflective and still laugh-out-loud funny will find their sweet spot in BoJack Horseman. It is comedy with a conscience and a whole lot of heart.

These shows should help in biding time because currently, South Park season 27 has been delayed due to a distribution-related conflict.

