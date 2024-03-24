What is the Road House episode of Family Guy? Everything to know

In the world of Family Guy, where absurdity reigns supreme, one of the most memorable episodes pays homage to the classic 1989 action film Road House. The episode 4 of season 8 features the Griffin family embroiled in hilarious antics inspired by the movie's themes and characters.

From Peter Griffin's obsession with emulating Patrick Swayze's iconic character to Brian's unexpected romantic endeavors, the episode is a delightful blend of parody and homage.

Moreover, a recent viral poster merging Peter Griffin with Jake Gyllenhaal's character from the Road House remake has further solidified the show's connection to the film.

Everything to know about Family Guy's Road House parody

Family Guy has a longstanding affinity for the original 1989 film Road House, and this is evident in various episodes throughout the series. One of the most notable instances is in an episode of season 8, where the Griffin family is immersed in a series of comedic situations inspired by the movie.

The episode revolves around Brian, the Griffin family's anthropomorphic dog, who embarks on a romantic relationship with an older woman. However, the main highlight of the episode is Peter Griffin's fixation with Patrick Swayze's character, Dalton, from Road House.

After watching the movie, Peter becomes fixated on the idea that kicking can solve all of life's problems, echoing Dalton's penchant for using roundhouse kicks to maintain order.

This obsession manifests in Peter's behavior as he incorporates roundhouse kicks into his daily life, often accompanied by the catchphrase Road House, uttered proudly after each act of violence.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, cleverly integrates elements from the movie into the show's narrative, seamlessly blending parody with homage. Moreover, the episode features an animated adaptation of scenes from Road House, further cementing its connection to the film.

Peter Griffin X Jake Gyllenhaal's viral poster explained

Recently, a viral poster created by Instagram user @bosslogic has captured the attention of Family Guy fans worldwide. The artwork combines Peter Griffin with Jake Gyllenhaal's character from the Road House remake, offering a humorous take on the film's promotional materials.

The parody poster playfully acknowledges Family Guy's enduring connection to the original Road House film. In the poster, Gyllenhaal takes on the likeness of Peter Griffin, lounging in a bar with a bloodied face and clenched fists, ready for action.

More about Road House

Road House, a cult classic action film released on May 19, 1989, stars Patrick Swayze as Dalton, a bouncer tasked with restoring order to a rowdy roadside bar. The film's success at the box office and its enduring popularity among fans have solidified its status as a beloved cinematic gem.

Directed by Doug Liman, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ben Gazzara, Kelly Lynch, and Sam Elliott, delivering performances that have left a lasting impression on audiences. The plot revolves around Dalton protecting a small Missouri town from a corrupt businessman.

The 2024 remake of the movie, directed by Doug Liman, premiered on March 8, 2024, and was distributed by Amazon MGM Studios via Prime Video on March 21, 2024. Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, the remake offers a fresh take on the original film's premise, introducing new characters and plot twists while paying homage to its predecessor.

The film also stars Conor McGregor in his feature film debut, along with Daniela Melchior, J. D. Pardo, Arturo Castro, and Billy Magnussen.

For viewers interested in the original Road House, it is available for streaming on Max and Paramount+. Meanwhile, Family Guy can be streamed on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in other regions.