How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Peter Griffin is one of the most recognizable names in modern culture and entertainment, and Infinite Craft makes it possible to create him using its AI as well. The latest tool from Neal Agarwal has captured the attention of many from all over the globe, who have been busy trying to create unique links using their imagination and thoughts.

Creating Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft is relatively more complex compared to other recipes. In fact, two separate links have to be created at first using the core recipes. These two advanced blocks will then combine to create the main protagonist from Family Guy. While creating Peter can be slightly hard at first, here's the full set of recipes you'll need.

Infinite Craft: How to make Peter Griffin

Every link in Infinite Craft starts with four fundamental blocks, which are available to all. From there, you'll have to start creating new links and use those creations to unearth even more recipes.

The first step is to create Quagmire, which has four different steps. (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create Peter Griffin, you'll have to generate two advanced recipes: Quagmire and Baconator. Both recipes have strong linkages with the Family Guy animated series.

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Earth = Swamp Swamp + Earth = Mud Swamp + Mud = Quagmire

This completes the first advanced block that you'll need to create Peter. Now comes the second part.

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Steam = Rain Rain + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow + Mud = Pig Fire + Fire = Volcano Pig + Volcano = Bacon Bacon + Volcano = Baconator

Creating Baconator has eight different steps in its recipe. (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now, you have the second advanced recipe needed to create Peter.

The final step is very simple:

Quagmire + Baconator = Peter Griffin

Other recipes with Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Once you've created Peter in the game, there are several advanced recipes you can use him in. Some of them are pretty peculiar in their names, whereas others are more standardized.

Peter + Pig = Peter Pig

Peter + Baconator = Peter Baconator

Peter + Bacon = Peter Baconator

Peter + Volcano = Peter Volcano

Peter + Quagmire = Family Guy

Peter + Restaurant = Fat Guy

Peter + Universe = God

Interestingly enough, Peter and Quagmire combine together to create Family Guy - the famous series in which both of them play core roles.