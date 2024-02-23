How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Peter Griffin is one of the most recognizable names in modern culture and entertainment, and Infinite Craft makes it possible to create him using its AI as well. The latest tool from Neal Agarwal has captured the attention of many from all over the globe, who have been busy trying to create unique links using their imagination and thoughts.
Creating Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft is relatively more complex compared to other recipes. In fact, two separate links have to be created at first using the core recipes. These two advanced blocks will then combine to create the main protagonist from Family Guy. While creating Peter can be slightly hard at first, here's the full set of recipes you'll need.
Infinite Craft: How to make Peter Griffin
Every link in Infinite Craft starts with four fundamental blocks, which are available to all. From there, you'll have to start creating new links and use those creations to unearth even more recipes.
To create Peter Griffin, you'll have to generate two advanced recipes: Quagmire and Baconator. Both recipes have strong linkages with the Family Guy animated series.
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Earth = Swamp
- Swamp + Earth = Mud
- Swamp + Mud = Quagmire
This completes the first advanced block that you'll need to create Peter. Now comes the second part.
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Steam = Rain
- Rain + Rain = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Mud = Pig
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Pig + Volcano = Bacon
- Bacon + Volcano = Baconator
Now, you have the second advanced recipe needed to create Peter.
The final step is very simple:
- Quagmire + Baconator = Peter Griffin
Other recipes with Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft
Once you've created Peter in the game, there are several advanced recipes you can use him in. Some of them are pretty peculiar in their names, whereas others are more standardized.
- Peter + Pig = Peter Pig
- Peter + Baconator = Peter Baconator
- Peter + Bacon = Peter Baconator
- Peter + Volcano = Peter Volcano
- Peter + Quagmire = Family Guy
- Peter + Restaurant = Fat Guy
- Peter + Universe = God
Interestingly enough, Peter and Quagmire combine together to create Family Guy - the famous series in which both of them play core roles.