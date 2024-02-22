How to make Island in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, it feels like Infinite Craft allows you to create literally anything. I mean, it's called Infinite Craft, so it makes sense. In my own playthrough, I've created everything from lava and Earthquakes to Dwayne Johnson and The Rock. No Rocky Miavia, though. Not yet, anyway.

Speaking of The Rock, he's of Samoan heritage. Samoa is an island, so let's take a look at how to create the "Island" element in Infinite Craft. Also, how was that for a segue, huh? Sometimes, I even impress myself.

Infinite Craft: How to make Island

We're going to run through these steps under the mindset that those of you reading are just starting out. If you've been playing for a while, some of these elements may already be in your toolkit. If so, just scan for one you don't have yet and work from there.

How you make an island in the game (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Combine Water with itself to get Lake. Grab Water again and mix it with Lake to get Ocean. Now, repeat Step 1, only with Fire this time. Two Fires gets you Volcano. Combine Ocean and Volcano. Kaboom! You now have Island.

Other recipes with Island in Infinite Craft

Now that you have the Island element, just what the heck can you do with it? Well, plenty, actually. Combining it with others can net you a lot of place elements, for starters. You would need it to make the setting of a certain hit game that also has "Infinite" in its title. Here's a list:

Combining two Island elements nets you Continent.

elements nets you Adding another Island to that will create Archipelago .

to that will create . Take Archipelago and mix it with Island again, and you get Hawaii.

and mix it with again, and you get Mix Island and Water, and you get Ship

and and you get Island + Skeleton = Pirate

+ = Combine that Pirate with Island to get booty! Er, Treasure.

with to get booty! Er, Smoosh Island and Sushi together to get Japan (and a smelly mess)

and together to get (and a smelly mess) Atlantis can be made with Island and Ocean

can be made with and Put Island and Stone together, and you get Statue

and together, and you get Island and Beach? That gets you Paradise!

Those are just 10 of the elements you can conjure up with the help of Island in this ridiculously addictive game. Don't hesitate to combine it with whatever you already have on your list, even if it doesn't really make sense.

Island is just one of the dozens - hundreds, maybe? - elements that can be found in Infinite Craft.