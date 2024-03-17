How to get Roblox in Infinite Craft

Getting Roblox in Infinite Craft will require you to get another fan-favorite online video game card. The web browser title teases players' imagination and creativity in combining various cards to make further complex tiles. An interesting and unique feature of Infinite Craft is that it allows one to create almost anything using elements, including a game.

Roblox is a popular online game platform that boasts a huge array of titles. This article provides steps to get Roblox in Infinite Craft. On another note, you can also visit our Roblox Promo Codes page to get all currently active codes.

Getting Roblox in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

You can get Roblox in Infinite Craft by combining Program and Fortnite. Here are the steps to acquire each of them:

Getting Program in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Program in Infinite Craft

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

System + Computer = Software

Train + Software = Program

Getting Fortnite in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Engine = Ricket

Rocket + Rocket = Satellite

Engine + Steam = Train

Train + Rocket = Bullet Train

Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Smoke = Cloud

Water + Dust = Mud

Mud + Fire = Brick

Cloud + Brick = Castle

Castle + Internet = Fortnite

Getting Roblox (Image via neal.fun)

Combine these two to get Roblox in Infinite Craft. A few of the possible recipes involving Roblox are as follows:

Roblox + Software = Roblox Studio

Roblox Studio + Roblox = Game

Roblox + Compute = Robux

Roblox + Program = Script

Roblox + Sun = Robloxian

Roblox + Brick = BrickBlox

Roblox + Planet = Robloxia

Roblox + Star = Starblox

