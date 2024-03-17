How to get Roblox in Infinite Craft

Getting Roblox in Infinite Craft will require you to get another fan-favorite online video game card. The web browser title teases players' imagination and creativity in combining various cards to make further complex tiles. An interesting and unique feature of Infinite Craft is that it allows one to create almost anything using elements, including a game.
Roblox is a popular online game platform that boasts a huge array of titles. This article provides steps to get Roblox in Infinite Craft. On another note, you can also visit our Roblox Promo Codes page to get all currently active codes.
Getting Roblox in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
You can get Roblox in Infinite Craft by combining Program and Fortnite. Here are the steps to acquire each of them:
How to make Program in Infinite Craft
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Fire = Solar
- Solar + Planet = System
- System + Fire = Computer
- System + Computer = Software
- Train + Software = Program
How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Engine + Engine = Ricket
- Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
- Engine + Steam = Train
- Train + Rocket = Bullet Train
- Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Smoke = Cloud
- Water + Dust = Mud
- Mud + Fire = Brick
- Cloud + Brick = Castle
- Castle + Internet = Fortnite
Combine these two to get Roblox in Infinite Craft. A few of the possible recipes involving Roblox are as follows:
- Roblox + Software = Roblox Studio
- Roblox Studio + Roblox = Game
- Roblox + Compute = Robux
- Roblox + Program = Script
- Roblox + Sun = Robloxian
- Roblox + Brick = BrickBlox
- Roblox + Planet = Robloxia
- Roblox + Star = Starblox
Check out other Infinite Craft recipes:
