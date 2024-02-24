Considering how many things Infinite Craft lets you create as you play, some are going to slip under the radar. After all, everybody tries to make, say, guns, soup, or legendary actor Ephram Zimbalist Jr. But what about less obvious things? Like numbers.

You know, one through ten. 50 to 60. 42. That sort of thing. Never crossed your mind, did it? Well, it didn't cross ours either until just recently.

To create every number, you first need to start at the beginning: one (1). Once you have that, combine numbers to make other numbers. You know — math.

So, here are the complicated steps to create One in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make numbers

Making number past one in this game is staggeringly easy — it's One that poses the problem.

We're just going to start from the beginning. Find the element(s) you don't have yet and start from there:

Combine two Water elements to make Lake Mix Earth and Fire to get Lava Mix Lava and Water to make Stone Grab Lake and Stone and mush them together to make Lighthouse. Now, you need Boulder. Combine Stone and Stone. Mixing Lighthouse and Boulder gets you Statue of Liberty. If you combine Statue of Liberty with Water, you get New York. If you add Fire to New York, you unlock 9/11. Combine two of those to make 9/22. Two of those get you 18/44. Combine 18/22 with Fire, and you're rewarded with 22. Mix 22 with 9/22 (see? Math), and you get 1.

Other recipes with One in Infinite Craft

Numbers can do amazing things (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There's probably a plethora of other elements you can make with One. Most importantly, it's your starting point for making almost every other number in the game. For example:

1 combined with 1 gets you 2

combined with gets you 2 combined with 2 creates 4

combined with creates 4 4 combined with 2 conjures 6

And so on. Also:

21 combined with Plane = Pilot

Post in the comments below if you get that reference.

Play around with the numbers in this game, and see what interesting elements you can come up with. Once again, we'd love to see your creations in the comments below.

If you need more hints for Infinite Craft — or any number of amazing games out there, Sportskeeda probably has the guide for you.