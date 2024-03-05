How to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft?

Creating Sandbox in Infinite Craft is popular among people trying to create Sand Maul, Hell, and more. However, it can get confusing when you have to start with only four elements (i.e., fire, water, wind, and earth) and work your way up to craft the desired item. However, it might get easier if you have a proper guide.
This article will show the way to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft and a few other things you can create once Sandbox is added to your inventory.
Here is how to create Sandbox in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft has opened a world of possibilities for players with a creative mind. The engaging title has a unique AI that uses a word’s meanings to generate results. The key items needed to create a Sandbox are Sand and Engine.
Here's how you can create Sandbox in Infinity Craft in five simple steps:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Engine + Sand = Sandbox
Just like once you make Marriage in Infinity Craft, you can create many other things. Combining Sandbox with other elements can also help you create a lot of new things. Below are a few things you can create with Sandbox.
Things you can create using Sandbox in Infinite Craft
There are quite a few things you can create using Sandbox.
- Sandbox + Sandbox = Desert
- Sandbox + Rocket = Moon
- Sandbox + Wind = Sandbox
- Sandbox + Swamp = Quicksand
- Sandbox + Evil = Hell
- Sandbox + Darth Maul = Sand Maul
However, there are no limitations in Infinity Craft, and you can create new things with Sandbox. You only need to apply logic when combining the items for the best results.
Infinity Craft is an engaging title and is set in an expanding universe. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated about the title and more guides.
