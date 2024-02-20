How to make House in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lives up to its name by allowing players to craft an infinite number of items using just four starter elements. In this addictive sandbox browser game, you play the role of the Grand Architect, who can make varied creations, ranging from the Universe and Eternity to simpler objects like fish and plants.

If you haven't tried creating a House in Infinite Craft yet, this article will give you a step-by-step guide to doing so. The recipe for this item isn't so complex, so you should be able to craft it in no time.

Infinite Craft: How to make a House

Process of creating House in the game (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Making a House in Infinite Craft is an easy and straightforward process. When you first play the game, you will be given four starter elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth.

To make a House in Infinite Craft, you must combine Clay and Brick. However, these resources won't be immediately available to you, so you need to follow these steps:

Combine Water + Fire to make Steam. Put Earth + Steam together to make Mud. Put Mud + Mud to produce Clay. Use Clay + Clay to make Brick. Put Clay + Brick together to create a House.

Now that you have created a House in the game, you can combine it with other elements and items to craft more objects.

Other recipes with House in Infinite Craft

House Recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here are some recipes you can try with House in Infinite Craft:

House + Earth = Farm

House + Plant = Garden

House + Fire = Fireplace

House + Lake = Lighthouse

House + Star = Planet

House + Sand = Sandcastle

House + Tokyo = Godzilla

House + Fuji = Japan

House + Dust = Dustbin

House + Europe = Palace

House + Black Hole = Tardis

House + Fish= Aquarium

House + Steam = Sauna

House + Jesus = Church

House + Time = Mansion

House + Paradox = Home

There are more things that you can do with a House in Infinite Craft. Combine it with some of your most complex creations to produce unexpected results.

