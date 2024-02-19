How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is the latest addictive sandbox browser game that allows you to create just about anything using four starter elements: fire, water, wind, and earth. If you are a fan of manga, Pokemon, anime, or sushi, the good news is that you can create Japan in Infinite Craft from scratch.

The crafting process in the game is pretty straightforward, so you should be able to follow the process easily. Combining elements in the game also produces instant results, so you should be able to craft Japan in no time. Here's what you need to do if you want to bring Japan to the sandbox browser game.

Infinite Craft: How to make Japan

Guide to creating Japan in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There are different ways to make Japan, but in this Infinite Craft guide, we will combine Island + Asia. You need to combine your starter elements before you can come up with these two recipes.

Here's a step-by-step guide to creating Japan in Infinite Craft:

Creating an Island

Take Water + Water to make a lake. Use your Lake + Water to create an Ocean. Use Earth + Ocean to make an Island.

Creating Asia

To make Asia, you need to make two Islands. Combine Island + Island to make a continent. Use Earth + Earth to make a Mountain. Make Asia using Continent + Mountain.

Creating Japan

Combine Island + Asia to make Japan.

Other recipes with Japan in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipes with Japan (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now that you have Japan in Infinite Craft, you can create tons of cultural elements that are significant in the country. From anime to J-pop to Bonsai trees, there are many interesting crafting recipes you can try using Japan.

Here are other recipes using Japan in the game:

Japan + Frog = Pokemon

Japan + Princess = Geisha

Japan + Jungle = Samurai

Japan + Anime = Otaku

Japan + Mountain + Fuji

Japan + God = Sumo

Japan + Wood = Bonsai

Japan + Earth = Tokyo

Japan + Fire = Godzilla

Japan + Book = Manga

Japan + Manga = Anime

Japan + Rainbow = Nippon

Japan + Electric Guitar = J-pop

Japan + China = War

Japan + Europe = Eurovision

