How to make Spongebob in Infinite Craft

You can easily craft beloved fictional characters like Spongebob in Infinite Craft. You can even craft the whole cast of Spongebob Squarepants if you want. Like with other item recipes in the game, you need to figure out how the cartoon icon can be created by thinking of things associated with it. It isn't as easy as you may think, though; it's a long and complicated process.

Read on to learn more about the process of creating Spongebob in the sandbox browser game.

Infinite Craft: How to make Spongebob

Making Spongebob in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To make Spongebob in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Pineapple Under the Sea and Fish. However, creating each of these items alone requires several steps.

Creating Pineapple Under the Sea

Use Fire + Water to make Steam. Put Steam + Earth together to make Mud. Use Mud + Fire to produce Brick. Put together Brick + Brick to make a Wall. Use Wall + Brick to make a House. Create a Lake using Water + Water. Use Wind + Water to make a Wave. Create Sand using Wave + Earth Use Sand + Lake to create a Beach. Put together Fire + Fire to create a Volcano. Using Volcano + Beach, make Hawaii. Put Earth + Water to make Plant. Use Plant + Hawaii to make Pineapple. Finally, create Pineapple Under the Sea using Pineapple + House.

Creating Fish

Use Water + Lake to create Ocean. Combine Ocean + Water to create Fish.

Creating Spongebob

Combine Pineapple Under the Sea + Fish to make Spongebob.

Other recipes with Spongebob in Infinite Craft

Spongebob recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now that you have Spongebob in Infinite Craft, you can create plenty of other things, including the cast from the beloved show.

Spongebob + Star = Patrick

Spongebob + Castle = Atlantis

Spongebob + Aquarium = Sponge

Spongebob + Sand = Sandy

Spongebob + Hawaii = Spongeoob Squarepants

Spongebob + Farm = Krabby Patty

Spongebob + Loch Ness = Monster

Spongebob + Enlightenment = Buddha

Spongebob + Godzilla = Spongezilla

Spongebob + Sandy = Sandybob

Spongebob + Planet = Plankton

