You can unleash your creative side by creating a plethora of items in Infinite Craft. By combining elements and resources, you have the freedom to create anything from iconic characters and cultural symbols to fantasy elements and mythical creatures. However, crafting some items can be challenging due to the complexity of the required combinations.

For those looking to fulfill their childhood fantasies, crafting a Unicorn in Infinite Craft is entirely possible and surprisingly easy. Here's a step-by-step guide to create the mythical creature in Infinite Craft.

How to make Unicorn in Infinite Craft

Creating Unicorn in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There are two key ingredients in making Unicorn in Infinite Craft: Rainbow and Mist. If you have these premade elements in your elements list, you can simply combine the two to make a Unicorn.

However, if you're starting from scratch, follow these steps:

Creating Rainbow

Use Water + Fire to make Steam. Combine Steam + Water to create Cloud. Put Cloud + Water to make Rain. Use Rain + Rain to make a Rainbow.

Creating Mist

Use Fire + Wind to make Smoke. Put Water + Water together to create Lake. Combine Lake + Smoke to make Fog. Use Fog + Earth to create Mist.

Creating Unicorn

Combine Mist + Rainbow to make a Unicorn.

Note that there are other ways to make a Unicorn in the game, like combining Rainbow and Volcano. However, this is the simplest recipe to follow, especially if you are starting with only four elements.

Other recipes with Unicorn in Infinite Craft

Unicorn recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Once you get your Unicorn in the game, you can combine it with many bizarre elements to create interesting combinations. Here are some Unicorn recipes you can try:

Unicorn + Rainbow = Double Rainbow

Unicorn + Ocean = Narwhal

Unicorn + Steam = Dragon

Unicorn + Wind = Pegasus

Unicorn + Love = Heart

Unicorn + Ice = Yeti

Unicorn + Pineapple = Pineal

Unicorn + China = Qilin

Unicorn + Ship = Pirate

Unicorn + Sun = Rainbow

Unicorn + Island = Atlantis

Unicorn + America = Freedom

