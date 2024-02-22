How to make Planet in Infinite Craft

If you're looking for help with Infinite Craft, you've come to the right place. We've already published guides for numerous game-related elements, and we are certainly not stopping now. In this particular guide, we will look at how to craft an object that will help you create even bigger elements. And, in the real world, this particular object is about as big as it gets. Relatively speaking, anyway.

That object is Planet, and, as you'll see, it's pretty simple to put together. But, man, does it help you create a ton of other things.

Let's start with the steps you need to make the element itself.

Infinite Craft: How to make Planet

Here's how you can make a Planet:

First, combine Earth and Wind to create Dust Combine Earth and Dust to create Planet

That's literally it. You're all done. Well, with that part, anyway. Good job. Now, let's look at some of the amazing stuff you can make with it.

Other recipes with Planet in Infinite Craft

Just a few of the things you can make with the Planet element (Image via Neal Agarwal)

So, just for grins (and for the purposes of writing this guide, obviously), I threw a bunch of Planet elements onto the game board and then began randomly tossing different objects to see what did what to what. These are only ten — there are literally... lots more. I don't know the exact number.

You can see the results in the image above, but for your convenience, I also put them down below in handy text form. You're welcome:

Planet and...

and... Bullet will create Asteroid

will create Cloud will give you Sky

will give you Saturn generates Ring

generates Mirror will net you Telescope

will net you Fire creates Sun

creates Another Planet combines to create Star

combines to create Flying will get you a UFO

will get you a UFO gives you Alien (it's incorrect in the photo above. I'm the reason we can't have nice things.)

gives you (it's incorrect in the photo above. I'm the reason we can't have nice things.) Superman (and Batman , for some reason) brings about his home planet of Krypton

(and , for some reason) brings about his home planet of Gumbo will give you the planet Pluto (still working on how to create Pluto, the Disney character)

And these are just the ones I came up with randomly over a couple of minutes. If you're looking to add a bunch of elements to your toolkit, you really can't go wrong with Planet and, you know, other things.

