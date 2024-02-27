How to make gun in Infinite Craft

Making a gun in Infinite Craft could be slightly trickier than a few other links that are relatively easier to create in the first place. That said, creating a gun helps you add one more creation and craft several advanced recipes in the process. Moreover, you'll require a gun to create other elements to help unlock more links.

The process of crafting a gun in Infinite Craft is no different than making other elements. You will start with the four basic elements available at the beginning. You'll have to create two advanced blocks before combining them to create a gun. Let's look at the detailed steps that will help you save time and energy.

Infinite Craft: How to make a gun

As mentioned, crafting a gun in Infinite Craft requires combining two advanced components - Steel and Smoke. Out of the two, crafting smoke is easier, so we'll start with that.

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Fire = Smoke

Creating Steel will be important to create guns (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now comes the part of creating Steel, which will also require you to create a Car.

Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Fire = Engline Engine + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Energy + Engine = Car Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Fire = Ash Ash + Car = Rust Rust + Rust = Iron Iron + Iron = Steel

Creating Steel could be a really tricky job without the recipe due to the sheer number of advanced links. Once you have Smoke and Steel, here's the final link to create.

Smoke + Steel = Gun

Other recipes with a gun in Infinite Craft

Certain advanced links don't have much use after you have created them. They usually don't combine with most recipes, which is disappointing. That's not the case with the gun in Infinite Craft. It combines directly with many other links and acts as an intermediary link.

There are some unique combinations using Gun in the game (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Gun + Gun = Cannon

Gun + Fire = Bullet

Gun + Bullet = Shoot

Gun + Vampire = Vampire Hunter

Gun + Car = Drive-by

Gun + Restaurant = Robbery

Gun + Peter Griffin = Joe Swanson

Gun + Swamp = Alligator

Due to the generative nature of the game's AI, there's always a chance for more links being discovered in the upcoming days.

