How to make America in Infinite Craft

Today, we're going to take a look at Infinite Craft and how to create the greatest, most powerful nation on the face of the Earth. That's right, I'm talking about Canada! Just kidding, we're making the United States of America. Canada is pretty awesome, too, though. Nothing personal, Canadians.

Creating the America element isn't particularly difficult, but it does involve some steps — especially if you're starting out and haven't unlocked a ton of other objects yet.

Infinite Craft: How to make America

If you're already fairly far into the game and haven't unlocked America yet, we'll save you some time. Just combine Continent and Rainbow, and boom, you've got yourself the good old US of A.

If you're not quite there yet, let's do a run-through of how to create it from the game's starting point — as if the only elements on your list are Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water. Here's how to do it:

Combine Water with itself to make Lake Add another Water to Lake to get Ocean Take Ocean and add Earth to it for Island Add Earth to that, and you have Continent Put that to the side, and mix Water and Fire. Now you have Steam Steam and Water will give you a fluffy white Cloud Now, you need Sun. First, combine Earth and Wind and get Dust Dust mixed with Earth will get you Planet Add Fire to Planet, and you have Sun Now, mix Cloud and Sun to make Rainbow Lastly, combine Rainbow and that Continent you made earlier, and you have America

Other recipes with America in Infinite Craft

I took ten random Infinite Craft elements I already had and combined each with America to see what happened. I got ten pretty weird results. Of course, these aren't the only ten. Play around with the elements in your toolkit and see what happens. And be sure to share what you come up with in the comments.

America + *anything* = AWESOME! USA! USA! (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here are the various recipes:

America combined with...

combined with... Earthquake provides you with, appropriately, California

provides you with, appropriately, China results in...... War

results in...... Angel summons forth Captain America! Ha! Look out, China !

summons forth Ha! Look out, ! Bald Eagle results in Freedom

results in Asteroid will give you Meteor

will give you Meteor results in... Apocalypse (man, some of these are depressing)

results in... (man, some of these are depressing) Castle will give you America 's Castle , the White House

will give you 's , the Chili Crab created the very fine nation of Singapore

created the very fine nation of Itself becomes North America!

Dust turns into..... Trump

Now's probably a pretty good time to mention that we didn't come up with any of these. It's just what's in the game.

If you need further help with Infinite Craft — or one of many other games — Sportskeeda probably has the guide for you. Thanks for reading!