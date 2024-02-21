Playing Infinite Craft - much like life, really - involves taking basic building blocks and smooshing them together to make more complex things. Put these two things together, then two more things, and smash what you create with those into each other, and before you know it, you have cheese, Batman, or something.

One of the more essential elements is "dust" - otherwise known as that thing in the wind we all are that the band Kansas sang about. In Infinite Craft, you're going to need dust to make... well, we'll get to that. Let's show you how to make the stuff in the first place.

Infinite Craft: How to make dust

OK, brace yourselves because this might get a little complicated. To create dust, follow these steps:

How to make dust in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Select Earth. Then, select Wind. Finally, combine the two to make dust.

Did you get all that?

Other recipes with dust in Infinite Craft

Dust itself, when it comes to creating other elements you can build on, is only involved in a handful of different items, which are pretty important, though. For example, as you'll see below, dust is essential in creating the "planet" element, which you'll need in order to create "life."

The flexibility of dust (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here's a brief list of a few of these:

Dust + Dust = Sand

+ = Dust + Earth = Planet (you'll need this to create actual specific planets)

+ = (you'll need this to create actual specific planets) Dust + Cloud = Rain

+ = Dust + Angel = Fairy

+ = Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

+ = Dust + Bullet = Gun (for some reason)

As you can probably see, though, once you've built up a varied toolbox of elements, you can create some interesting, seemingly random stuff. Once you have the dust element, play around with it. Much like "fairy" and "gun" listed above, we bet you'll be surprised at the random stuff that spits out.

If you haven't played Infinite Craft yet, well, first off... why did you click on this? Secondly, it's a free-to-play browser game over at Neal.fun. It's similar to games like Doodle God or Alchemy but with way more possibilities. Did we also mention that it's free? There aren't even ads on the page. At least as far as I can tell.

What are some of your strangest creations that have come up while playing the game? After all, we weren't kidding when we said you can create Batman and cheese. Oh man, now I'm hungry... and also have an overwhelming urge to fight crime. Anyway, share your discoveries with us in the comments section below.