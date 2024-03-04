How to make money in Infinite Craft?

Since you only begin with four elements, it is tough to craft money in Infinite Craft (IC). But if you keep crafting different items using different recipes, you may eventually reach your goal. However, it is a time-consuming process, and there is no guarantee that you can add money to your Infinite Craft. Therefore, having a tried and tested recipe can help you generate some cash for your IC account.

Here is a reliable way to make some money in Infinite Craft.

A guide to crafting money in Infinite Craft

Here is a complete guide to creating money in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft opens up endless possibilities to showcase your craftsmanship. You can create different cartoon characters, pop-icons, plants, flowers, and a lot more in the title.

While crafting social events like marriages and pop-culture icons like Taylor Swift, Peter Griffin, and more requires the combination of a lot of recipes, crafting money in Infinite Craft is a relatively easier task.

There are five steps to achieve your goal of making money, and here is a step-by-step guide:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Plant + Plant = Tree Dandelion + Tree = Wish Tree + Wish = Money

You can make plenty of things in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

As mentioned, Infinite Craft opens up a world of possibilities for you. The items you have created while crafting money in Infinite Craft can help you make other discoveries. You can also add Money to other recipes to create new things. Below are some examples.

How to use Money in other recipes?

Money + Earth = Gold

= Gold Money + Gold = Rich

= Rich Money + Dandelion = Wealth

= Wealth Money + Map = Treasure

= Treasure Fireball + Money = Bitcoin

= Bitcoin Money + Treasure = Pirate

= Pirate Vodka + Money = Russian

= Russian Book + Money = Library

= Library Money + King Kong = Donkey Kong

= Donkey Kong Ash + Money = Cigar

= Cigar Titanic + Money = Bankrupt

= Bankrupt Money + Laundry = Detergent

= Detergent Paper + Money = Banknote

= Banknote Money + Banknote = Counterfit

= Counterfit Politician + Money = Corruption

There are plenty of other recipes you can try with Money when playing Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is an engaging title where players begin with four elements and try to create different things with them. As the game’s universe expands, you can create many new things.

Check out more Infinite Craft articles from Sportskeeda:

How to make life in IC || How to make Plane in IC