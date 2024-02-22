Infinite Craft is a game with a very simple mechanic. Combine two objects to create a new one. After making two or more fresh components this way, merge them to create even newer objects. Sometimes, getting the element you want involves a simple process. Object one plus object two equals whatever it is you're trying to get.

Other times, however, the process can be complicated. Take, for example, the element Plane (as in the air vehicle, not a flat surface.) Now, at the end of the equation involved in creating it, you simply need to combine Bird and Flying. Getting there from the four elements you start the game with, however, is a different story.

We're going to run you through one way to make Plane. There's frequently more than one way to produce an element — including this one — but this is the simplest version we've found so far.

Infinite Craft: How to make plane

How to make Plane in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here's what you need to do to make Plane:

First, you'll need Lake, which you can get by combining Water and Water. Let's make Lake bigger by adding another Water, now making it Ocean. Take that Ocean and mix it with Earth. That'll get you Island. Grab a second Island and combine the two to make Continent. Put aside that Continent and, if you don't have it already, mix two Earths to make Mountain. Continent + Mountain = Asia. Everybody knows that. Mix Asia with Earth, and you've got China. Combining China with Wind will give you Kite. For some reason. Finally, Kite and Wind will net you Flying, while Kite and Flying creates Bird

Now, all that's left is to combine Bird and Flying, and you're now the proud owner of Plane. Not a real plane, however. Just the thing in Infinite Craft. Sorry.

Other recipes with Plane in Infinite Craft

Once you have Plane in your toolkit, there's a number of other new elements you can conjure up with it. This is just a small collection — see what else you can make with it:

Plane + Smoke = Jet

+ = Plane + Sacrifice = Crash

+ = Plane + Bug = Fly

+ = Plane + Statue = Sphinx

+ = Plane + Jurassic Park = Pterodactyl

+ = Plane + Fish = Flying Fish

+ = Plane + Espionage = Spy Plane

+ = Plane + Spy Plane = UFO

+ = Plane + UFO = Alien

+ = Plane + Steve = Jobs

