Infinite Craft is a take on classic elements games like Doodle God or Alchemy. It's also free to play - and insanely addictive. You've been warned. It can also be a little frustrating. You may find yourself at many points just throwing together random elements just to create something - anything! Sometimes, you just need a nudge in the right direction to start linking together some amazing creations.

This article explores how to make life in Infinite Craft.

How to make life in Infinite Craft

The "life" element is crucial in making some of the more advanced creations in the game. It's actually fairly simple, so we'll give you a quick rundown. Before long, you should be creating all sorts of horrific abominations - I mean, creatures. You'll be creating all sorts of creatures.

We'll begin the process right from the first tools you start the game with, which are Earth, Wind, and Fire. Soon, you should be creating Shining Stars in a Boogie Wonderland - and well before September.

Things are about to get dusty (Image via Neal Agarwal)

First, combine Earth and Wind . This will give you Dust .

and . This will give you Grab another block of Wind . Combine it with Fire .

. Combine it with You now have Smoke .

. Keep Dust and Smoke handy. You'll need them later.

Now that you have those, you'll need somewhere for these next reactions to take place.

Are we on our way to creating Captain Planet? (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Take that Dust and smash it into Earth . Boom! You have Planet .

and smash it into . Boom! You have . Combine Smoke and Water to get Fog . And a great Deep Purple song.

and to get . And a great Deep Purple song. Take these two new elements (Planet and Fog) and create Venus.

So, now you have your planet. You just need to set the reaction into motion.

Now you have life in Infinite Craft! (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Take Water and Fire and get, you guessed it, Steam .

and and get, you guessed it, . Finally, combine Venus and Steam.

As Mario would say in a stage production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, "It's a-life!" Man, I really had to stretch for that joke, but, doggone it, I did it. Once you have this in your toolkit, you'll be on your way to creating all sorts of people and things.

