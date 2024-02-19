How to make God in Infinite Craft

You get to play God in Infinite Craft by creating many different landscapes, countries, cultures,and all sorts of things and beings using four starter elements. You can even craft the universe, death, eternity, Jesus, and God in the new sandbox browser game with just a few clicks and drags.

Creating God in Infinite Craft is a multi-step process. Despite being one of the most complex recipes in-game, you should be able to craft it as long as you stick to the method. Here's an Infinite Craft guide to create God.

Infinite Craft: How to make God

Guide to creating God in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create God in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Eternity and Universe. However, to come up with these two ingredients, you need to follow a series of processes.

Creating Eternity

Put together Water + Water to create Lake. Combine Earth + Earth to make a Mountain. The Lake + Mountain should produce Fjord. Create an Ocean using Lake + Water. Make an Island using Ocean + Earth. Put Island + Island together to create a Continent. Using Fjord + Continent, you will get Europe. Set aside Europe and build Time. Start with Earth + Wind to craft Dust. Use Earth + Dust to create Planet. Put Planet + Planet together to make a Star. Use Star + Star to make a Galaxy. Make Black Hole using Galaxy + Galaxy. Put Black Hole + Black Hole together to create a Worm Hole. Black Hole + Worm Hole will give Time Travel. Combine Time Travel + Black Hole to produce Time Paradox. Use Galaxy + Black Hole to create Universe. Put Universe + Universe to create a Multiverse. Multiverse + Time Travel should give you Paradox. Paradox + Time Paradox will give you Time. Finally, combine Time + Europe to craft Eternity.

Creating Universe

Use Wind + Earth to create Dust. Use Dust + Earth to make a Planet. Combine Planet + Planet to make a Star. Create a Galaxy using Star + Star. Put together Galaxy + Galaxy to create Black Hole. Use Galaxy + Black Hole to create Universe.

Once you have crafted both Universe and Eternity, you can combine the two to create God in Infinite Craft.

Other recipes with God in Infinite Craft

God recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There are plenty of things you can create with God in Infinity Craft. Check out the list below for recipes:

God + Jesus = Christianity

God + Angel = Jesus

God + Water = Fish

God + Mount Fuji = Buddha

God + Buddha = Enlightenment

God + Disaster = Apocalypse

God + Lake = Loch Ness Monster

God + Loch Ness Monster = Nessie

God + Tokyo = Godzilla

God + Typhoon = Zeus

God + Dust = Adam

