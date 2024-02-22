How to make Sand in Infinite Craft

Sand in Infinite Craft is one of the items you can create in the game. It can be used to build more complex elements in the title. From beaches and mermaids to pyramids and gold, there are plenty of interesting things you can craft using Sand as a base element. Fortunately, crafting it is fairly easy and requires just a few base elements.

Infinite Craft is a sandbox browser game similar to Little Alchemy. The game was developed by Neal Agarwal and allows you to craft a plethora of things using four starter elements: Water, Earth, Fire, and Wind.

Here's a guide on how to create Sand in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make Sand

Guide to creating Sand in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating sand in Infinite Craft is a straightforward process. You can easily craft the item by combining two Dust elements together.

However, if you're just starting out in the game and don't have any pre-made elements, we'll guide you through the process of creating Sand from scratch.

Follow these steps to produce Sand in Infinite Craft:

Combine Earth + Wind to make Dust. Put Dust + Dust together to make Sand.

Once you craft Sand, combine it with other elements to create more interesting pieces.

Other recipes with Sand in Infinite Craft

Sand recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can create plenty of fun elements using Sand as a base element. Here are some of the things you can try combining with Sand:

Sand + Spongebob = Sandy

Sand + Fuji = Volcano

Sand + Star = Desert

Sand + Angel = Sandal

Sand + Fish = Mermaid

Sand + Farm = Oasis

Sand + House = Sandcastle

Sand + Eternity = Hourglass

Sand + Mountain = Pyramid

Sand + Japan = Samurai

Sand + Phoenix = Mummy

Sand + Jesus = Beach

Sand + Zephyr = Sandstorm

There are more objects that you can create with Sand; just keep combining elements to produce more results. Who knows, you might just discover something no one has crafted before. If you do, you will get the "First Discovery" achievement under your crafted item.

Check out these Infinite Craft guides and recipes by Sportskeeda:

How to make House in Infinite Craft || How to make dust in Infinite Craft || How to make life in Infinite Craft || How to make blood in Infinite Craft || How to make God in Infinite Craft